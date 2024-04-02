



Since 2019, the year before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the UK's gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) has surpassed all G7 countries except Italy and the US and is on par with France.

If there's one thing the Conservatives and Labor can agree on, it's that the British economy needs more investment from business.

This is vital for any economy because investment supports technological progress and helps improve a country's productivity. However, business investment in the UK economy has been essentially flat as a share of GDP since 2000. This means the UK has fallen behind its global peers.

According to the Resolution Foundation, if corporate investment had matched the average in France, Germany and the United States since the financial crisis, GDP would be almost 4% higher today.

This equates to an annual wage increase of 1,250.

There may be many reasons for low business investment, but one of the main reasons, at least in recent years, has been a complete lack of political stability.

There was a huge amount of exodus from various departments. Looking specifically at the business division, there have been 10 ministers since 2010.

In fact, the department itself has been reorganized four times since the financial crisis, with each rebrand revealing a subtly different emphasis.

First there was the Department for Business, Enterprise and Regulatory Reform, which during the Coalition period became the Department for Business Innovation and Skills. Theresa May's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will then be replaced by the Department for Business and Trade in 2023.

Perhaps the biggest shock to businesses was the failure to develop a coherent strategy following the 2016 Brexit vote and the Conservative Party's subsequent decision.

The impact can be easily seen in business investment trends in the UK economy since the referendum. Business investment, which had been steadily rising since 2010 (though still roughly relative to GDP), plateaued after the Brexit vote until the pandemic struck.

It's easy to understand why. Investing involves making long-term judgments about economic performance. It is very difficult to make long-term judgments when there is significant uncertainty about an economy's key economic policies.

But there is good news.

Since the pandemic, investment in the UK economy has increased to the G7 average and has now surpassed Brexit levels. Among the G7 countries, only Italy recorded faster investment growth than the UK in 2023.

It seems clear that both parties are committed to ensuring this trend continues. In a statement last fall, Jeremy Hunt avoided tax cuts that would likely draw more attention to his $10 billion overall spending policy.

The overall spend, which Hunt described as the largest tax break for businesses in modern British history, allows businesses to essentially write off the cost of their investments in a range of eligible equipment.

Hunt also pledged to further expand this program policy as financial circumstances allow.

Then there are the various plans to unleash a wave of investment from city businesses, investing in everything from infrastructure to Solvency II, startups and the Mansion House compact.

The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has promised a “true partnership” between “dynamic business and strategic government” to build on these policies.

In her Mais lecture, Reeves promised to release a business tax roadmap that would cover the entire council within her first six months in office. She also pledged to keep corporate tax at 25%, the lowest in the G7.

She said this would allow businesses to “plan their investment projects today with confidence about how their profits will be taxed over the next 10 years.”

Perhaps more important than anything else Reeves could announce, is that a new Labor government with a healthy majority could provide business stability.

Simon French, head of research at Panmure Gordon, points out: “The most important aspect for the success of Securonomics may be the least sophisticated of all. Economic players are reassured by a political reset, and a change in administration revitalizes the UK. enthusiasm”.

