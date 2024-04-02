One of Britain's most wanted men arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

A wanted man who had been on the run for almost 30 years has finally been arrested at Heathrow Airport.

Richard Burrows, accused of historic child sexual abuse, was arrested on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand.

The 80-year-old has been wanted by Cheshire Police for 27 years after failing to appear at Chester Crown Court on extremely serious charges in December 1997.

Richard Burrows, accused of historic child sexual abuse, was arrested on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand.

(Cheshire Constabulary)

At the time, the pensioner was due to stand trial on two counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual assault on charges relating to child sexual abuse that took place between 1969 and 1981.

Some of the crimes are known to have occurred at a children's home in Congleton, Cheshire, between 1969 and 1971, while others are known to have occurred in the West Midlands between 1971 and 1981.

Since Burrows went missing, investigations have continued to locate him, including several wanted appeals and even a Crimewatch appeal in 1998.

Burrows was finally arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

(Getty Images)

Following an investigation by Cheshire Police and National Crime Agency (NCA) International, Burroughs was remanded in custody when he appeared at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in the same court on the 21st of next month.

Police have since issued the following warning to other wanted suspects: No matter how long you hide, we will find you.

Detective Constable Eleanor Atkinson said: Our determination to find Burrows has been unwavering over the past 27 years and his arrest marks a significant step forward in this case and the beginning of closure for everyone involved.

We would like to thank the public for the information they provided during the search for Burrows over the years and hope his arrest will provide some relief.

We also hope his arrest serves as a warning to other wanted suspects that no matter how long you hide, we will find you and arrest you.

NCA International Liaison Officer for Thailand Duncan Burrage said: By leveraging our international networks and working closely with our colleagues at Cheshire Police, we were able to trace a wanted fugitive involved in very serious charges.

This arrest demonstrates the firm commitment of law enforcement to track down those waiting for justice in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/wanted-man-richard-burrows-heathrow-arrest-thailand-b2521916.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos