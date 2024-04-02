Biden is still the best US president Israel could ask for | Israel's war against Gaza





US President Ronald Reagan's order to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin to end its holocaust in Lebanon is perhaps the best-known political anecdote from the 1982 Israeli invasion.

Less well known, however, is the enthusiastic defense of the same military operation called Operation Peace in the Galilee, proposed by a young Democratic senator during a private meeting in which Begin was questioned by American lawmakers about the disproportionate use of force by Israel.

According to Begin, Delaware Senator Joe Biden, 40, gave a very passionate speech in support of Israel during a closed-door meeting of the Foreign Policy Committee in Washington, D.C. and said he would go even further than Israel and forcefully repel anyone who sought to invade its country, even if it meant killing women or children.

Begin, former leader of the Irgun, the notorious armed group that carried out some of the worst acts of ethnic cleansing during the creation of the State of Israel, including the Deir Yassin massacre in 1948, was, own, stunned by Biden's audacity.

I dissociated myself from these remarks, Begin later told Israeli journalists. I told him: No, sir; be careful. According to our values, it is forbidden to harm women and children, even in times of war. Sometimes there are also victims among the civilian population. But it is forbidden to aspire to it. It is a criterion of human civilization: not to harm civilians.

It turns out that Biden's enthusiastic support for Israel while it committed what Reagan considered a holocaust in Lebanon was not a fad or an anomaly.

Today, as president, Biden appears even more eager to legitimize and encourage Israeli aggression and violations of international law than he was more than 40 years ago.

Since October 7, the Biden administration has vetoed three United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire. Despite significant polls showing growing public support for a ceasefire and Gaza's death toll surpassing 30,000, the Biden administration has remained steadfast in its stance against a ceasefire until until March 22, when she finally presented her own resolution. The resolution, which did not explicitly demand that Israel end its campaign in Gaza, was vetoed by Russia and China for this very reason. On March 25, a revised version including an unconditional call for a ceasefire was put to a vote and adopted by 14 votes in favor, with the United States abstaining.

The adoption of the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire for the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, leading to lasting peace, was interpreted by many as a sign that pressure from the international community is finally reaching the faithful Israel's ally in the White House.

The resolution, however, hardly posed a real threat to the continuation of Israel's war on Gaza. Not only did it not include a call for a permanent ceasefire, as many UN members wanted, but it also demanded the unconditional release of Israeli captives, without even mentioning the thousands of Palestinians detained without indictment in Israel.

Furthermore, it was adopted under Chapter VI (Peaceful Settlement of Disputes) of the United Nations Charter rather than Chapter VII (Action in Cases of Threats to the Peace, Breaches of the Peace and Acts of assault). Although Chapter VI resolutions are commonly described as legally binding, there is no consensus among lawyers and legal scholars as to whether they are legally enforceable. This allowed the United States to reject the resolution as not legally enforceable and virtually provided Israel with an excuse to completely ignore the UN Security Council's call for a ceasefire.

Ultimately, what some interpreted as a late softening of Biden's pro-Israel stance was all smoke and mirrors.

In fact, while the world was busy discussing whether the United States would finally allow the UN Security Council to pass a ceasefire resolution and whether that resolution could do anything To end the devastation in Gaza, the Biden administration was pushing through generous new aid. package for Israel.

The weekend before the vote on the amended ceasefire resolution on March 25, as major human rights groups, health organizations and United Nations agencies sounded the alarm raising alarm over the threat of famine looming in Gaza, Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion funding plan that was approved. by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday and passed by the Senate on Saturday.

The massive financial package, which helped the United States avoid a partial government shutdown, did not include $14.1 billion in military aid to Israel, as the administration had initially requested. Nonetheless, it has provided Israel with concessions that are perhaps far more valuable to its war effort than any additional military aid would be.

In addition to fully funding the $3.3 billion annual U.S. security commitment to Israel, the bill prohibits U.S. funding of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), the main provider of aid and basic services to Palestinians in Gaza, until March 2025.

The U.S. ban is linked to an unsubstantiated Israeli claim that about a dozen of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini immediately fired the employees accused by Israel. He then called these dismissals an act of reverse due process and admitted to having no evidence to support their dismissal. The six-page Israeli intelligence dossier on the alleged involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7 attacks, which several donor countries cited in explaining their decision to suspend funding to the agency, was also revealed contained no concrete evidence when reviewed by Britain's Channel 4 and other news outlets.

The European Union and countries including Canada, Sweden, Denmark and Australia subsequently resumed funding, while other contributors, including Saudi Arabia and Ireland, increased their donations. Just last week, Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen called Israeli claims about UNRWA outright lies. However, none of this has apparently convinced the Biden administration to resume funding the UN agency that provides lifesaving aid to more than a million besieged civilians, most of them women and children, faced with famine and indiscriminate bombing.

Biden's bill also includes a provision that would limit aid to the Palestinian Authority, which governs the occupied West Bank, if the Palestinians launch a judicially authorized investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC), or actively support such an investigation , which subjects Israeli nationals to judicial investigation. investigating alleged crimes against Palestinians. This is shameless blackmail aimed at preventing a people from pursuing their right to self-determination. The bill further withholds funds from the UN Human Rights Council for what it calls anti-Israel actions.

Consistent with Israel's refusal to allow any independent investigation into its conduct against the Palestinians, the bill also defunds the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which has a mandate to investigate war crimes.

The U.N. and other international organizations funded by the bill are charged with evaluating and reporting on attempts to combat anti-Israel bias.

Additionally, the bill imposes new conditions on aid to Gaza, such as coordination with Israel, prevention of diversion to the Palestinian resistance, and requiring third-party monitoring.

These measures appear to ignore the fact that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has found that Israel is plausibly committing genocide in Gaza, and that the world's leading humanitarian agencies have sounded the alarm that the worst man-made famine in history could soon strike the besieged. territory.

It seems that no crime Israel could commit, nor any humanitarian red line it could cross, would turn President Biden against it.

Since the March 25 UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, news in the United States and Europe has been dominated by reports suggesting that Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are now on a collision course with relations at wartime lows.

That might as well be true, but the alleged altercation between Biden and Netanyahu doesn't change the fact that the US president is still the same man who stunned Begin with his unconditional support for Israel in 1982.

The UN Security Council ceasefire resolution, or the numerous timely media leaks suggesting that Biden is fed up with the Israeli government's conduct in Gaza, should fool no one.

Biden is still the same man who said he would have gone even further than Israel in Lebanon, and he is still the best American president Israel could have asked for as it continues its plausible genocide in Gaza.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2024/4/2/biden-is-still-the-best-us-president-israel-could-wish-for The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos