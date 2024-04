Vampire Weekend's 'Only God Was Above Us' Review: A Frenetic Ode to New York

American rock band Vampire Weekend returns with their most difficult record to date, the frenetic Only God Was Above Us.

It's like a dose of musical adrenaline. But its rewards are worth discovering.

All it takes is repeated and attentive listening to get there.

The 10 tracks on Only God Was Above Us won't easily grab the listener on the first try, like the instantly infectious tracks Harmony Hall or This Life did on their last full-length album, 2019's Father of the Bride.

While Father of the Bride has California sunshine and Grateful Dead-infused sparkle, Only God Was Above Us is a sometimes dissonant and cacophonous ode to 1980s New York City.

This sometimes confusing tone is set right from the start with the first track, Ice Cream Piano, which begins with vocalist Ezra Koenig singing a swear word and features a furious guitar riff throughout, ending with a crash of instruments.

Gen-X Cops is perhaps the most accessible track on Only God Was Above Us, with catchy guitar and a catchy chorus where each generation offers its own apologies. But even its layers have layers, much like New York, which makes an effort to experience what the song has to offer.

In the neither here nor there category, welcome Mary Boone to the list of Vampire Weekend songs with female names. She joins Hannah Hunt and Diane Young.

The haunting album closer and best track, Hope, runs nearly 8 minutes and is both unsettling and soothing, with a whirling dervish sound punctuated by Koenig's chorus of I Hope You Let Him Go/ I hope you leave it. go.

The chaotic energy of Only God Was Above Us may be too much for more casual Vampire Weekend fans looking to replicate their earlier work. But it's a fascinating development for a band that refuses to stay in one place for too long.

