The United States told Russia that Crocus City Hall was a possible target of an attack





More than two weeks before terrorists launched a bloody attack on Moscow suburbs, the U.S. government told Russian officials that Crocus City Hall, a popular concert venue, was a potential target, U.S. officials say close to the file.

The high degree of precision conveyed by the warning underscores Washington's confidence that the Islamic State was planning an attack that threatened large numbers of civilians, and directly contradicts Moscow's claims that the U.S. warnings were too general to help anticipate the attack.

The United States' identification of the Crocus concert hall as a potential target, a fact that has not been previously reported, raises new questions about why Russian authorities have not taken stricter measures to protect the hall, where gunmen killed more than 140 people and set the building on fire. . A branch of the Islamic State took credit for the attack, the deadliest in Russia in 20 years. U.S. officials have publicly said the group, known as Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K, bears sole responsibility, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to shift the blame to Ukraine.

The attack further dented the image of strength and security that the Russian leader seeks to convey and exposed fundamental weaknesses in the country's security apparatus, which has been consumed by more than two years of war in Ukraine. Domestically, Putin's agents appear more concerned with silencing political dissent and opposition to the president than rooting out terrorist plots, according to analysts and observers of Russian politics.

The Russian leader himself publicly rejected the American warnings just three days before the March 22 attack, calling them pure blackmail and attempts to intimidate and destabilize our society.

U.S. officials familiar with the information Washington shared with Moscow spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations and intelligence. A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment for this story. Previously, the NSC acknowledged that the United States had transmitted information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow, but did not specify that Crocus City Hall had been designated as a possible target.

A Kremlin spokesperson did not respond to questions from The Washington Post about Crocus's City Hall warning. But on Tuesday, Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, told reporters in Moscow that the information shared by the United States was too general and did not allow us to fully identify the perpetrators of this terrible crime, according to the public service. Interfax news agency.

Naryshkin said that in response to US intelligence, Russia took appropriate measures to prevent an attack. But video from the massacre scene shows the gunmen facing no significant resistance. Russian media reported that specialized police units did not arrive until more than an hour after the shooting began, then waited more than 30 minutes before entering the building, after which the attackers had already fled .

While Washington regularly shares information about possible terrorist attacks with foreign countries, under a policy known as duty to warn, it is unusual to give information about specific targets to an adversary, officials and experts said. This risks revealing how the United States obtained this intelligence, potentially endangering clandestine surveillance activities or human sources.

But reports of an attack on the concert hall also underscored a potential danger for Americans in Russia. On March 7, the U.S. Embassy publicly announced that it was monitoring reports that extremists were planning to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and advised U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings during the next 48 hours.

The United States shared its information with Russia the day before this public warning, according to sources familiar with the matter. Naryshkin said U.S. intelligence agencies passed this information to the FSB, Russia's state security service.

As part of its duty to warn policy, the United States has also recently shared terrorism information with another adversary, Iran. In January, U.S. officials warned that the Islamic State was planning to carry out attacks in the country, according to U.S. officials, who said the intelligence was specific enough that it could have helped Iranian authorities disrupt both suicide attacks that killed at least 95 people in Iran. the city of Kerman. Islamic State, which considers Iran's majority Shiite Muslim population to be apostates, attacked a gathering of thousands of mourners as they commemorated the fourth anniversary of the death of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by an air strike. American drone in Iraq in 2020. .

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the US warning to Iran.

Despite the lack of effective security at Crocus City Hall, there is evidence that the Russian government, at least initially, took seriously Washington's warning, which contained information about state plans Islamic group to attack a synagogue, according to a US official. The day after Moscow received this information, the FSB announced that it had prevented an Islamic State attack on a synagogue in Moscow.

Islam Khalilov, 15, who said he was working in the locker room at the concert halls the night of the attack, said Crocus staff were informed of the possibility of a terrorist attack shortly after the attack. public warning of March 7. We were warned that there might be terrorist attacks and we were told what to do and where to take people, Khalilov said in an interview with Dmitry Yegorov, a well-known Russian sports journalist, published on YouTube. Khalilov said stricter security checks were carried out at the scene, including with trained dogs.

It remains unclear why security was not increased and maintained after the initial warning. It is possible that Russian security services, having seen no attacks materialize in the days after March 7, assumed the U.S. information was incorrect and let down their guard, some U.S. officials have speculated.

Putin publicly ridiculed terrorist warnings issued by what he saw as a number of official Western structures during a meeting with senior FSB officials on March 19. You know them well, so I will not go into details at this stage, Putin said, according to a statement. official Kremlin transcript.

Putin emphasized that the FSB's most important task was in Ukraine, as part of what he euphemistically called Russia's special military operation. Putin has likened Ukrainian forces to terrorists and suggested they pose a direct threat to Russia. The neo-Nazi regime in kyiv has also adopted terrorist tactics, Putin said, including attempting to recruit perpetrators of subversive and terrorist attacks targeting critical infrastructure and public spaces in Russia.

After Russian authorities apprehended the suspects in the Crocus City Hall attack, Putin and other top leaders claimed that kyiv had hired the agents and planned their escape to Ukraine, allegations that officials Americans and Ukrainians rejected.

Russia has gratefully accepted U.S. assistance in the past. Twice during President Donald Trump's administration, Putin thanked Americans for sharing information that helped disrupt the terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg, in 2017 and 2019.

Catherine Belton in London contributed to this report.

