



The Royal Navy will now order a third Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carrier in response to Russia's resurgence, according to a leaked consultation document.

MoD sources emphasize that the new ship, HMS Princess Diana, will incorporate lessons learned during the design and construction phases of the two ships of this class.

In light of these developments, we spoke to experts involved in planning consultancies. Bryan Robertson, an analyst at defense think tank Daily Mail Comment Section (DMCS), said:

“Waste of funds and human lives! A correctly placed Smart-Bomb will see today's steel piles turn into tomorrow's scrap metal piles! HMS Hood used the Ultimate Killing Shell despite being a World War II aircraft. Then there are no smart bombs and the Germans sent the Royal Navy's flagship to the bottom. No problem! What government 'fool' suggested this latest folly? Who pays him? we are. Such massive ships have no place in modern times. It's time for the old timers to grow up!! Have you never heard of the Internet?”

The first two ships will be completed in a short takeoff and vertical landing configuration and deploy Lockheed Martin F-35Bs, while the third will carry six catapults and deploy “a modern Harrier or Navy Typhoon.”

The third vessel will be 480 meters long and have an aircraft group of up to 100 aircraft. The estimated cost of the program, including the third ship, is currently $187.6 billion.

Excerpts from the leaked consultation document set out in great detail what changes the third ship would need to make to become a “proper carrier”. Michael Greene, a local park-based defense analyst, recommended the following:

“The idiots in government need to order aircraft or we will end up with aircraft carriers without aircraft.”

Other changes recommended by experts include placing Trident missiles on ships, purchasing a fleet of F-4 Phantoms, painting faster stripes on the hull, and providing additional crayons.

congratulations. Thank you for reading the entire article. This is just an April Fool's joke. The above article is not true, and if anyone shares it after April 1st, please be sure to remind them.

The purpose of this article is to highlight that apart from April Fools' Day jokes, reading beyond the headlines should become the norm, not just on April 1st, but every day. There is a huge amount of misinformation online. Avoid adding articles by sharing them without reading them. Lastly, be careful if you share this article after April 1st, because we won't read anything you share.

