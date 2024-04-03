A British minister said: “You shouldn't arrest someone for sleeping rough just because they smell.” Homeless





Homeless people should not be arrested for smelling bad, a cabinet minister has said, as he appeared to join a revolt by Conservative MPs against plans to criminalize homelessness.

Police in England and Wales would be given powers to fine or remove rough sleepers deemed a nuisance under proposals which form part of the UK government's major crime bill.

The Bill defines nuisance in relation to a person who causes or does something that may cause harm. The provisions of the Criminal Justice Act define harm as excessive noise, odor, etc.

Asked about the bill on Tuesday, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she would support the government's policy, but told Sky News: No, you shouldn't be arrested for smelling something, but of course our job is to consider any legislation.

Gillian Keegan being interviewed by Kay Burley (left) on Sky News. Photo: Sky News

Keegan also disagreed with the views of Suella Braverman, who described rough sleeping as a lifestyle choice when she was home secretary overseeing legislation.

However, there have been stories of people begging aggressively near cash points if threatened, so this is still unacceptable, so you need to get the balance and lines right.

When Sky's Kay Burley asked why details of the smell were included in the bill, she replied: I've never seen that detail, but that word seems excessive and I don't know what it means.

More than 40 Conservative MPs are expected to oppose parts of the criminal justice bill that would allow police to issue fines to rough sleepers. Rough sleepers may be relocated and fined up to $2,500 or jailed.

Bob Blackman, the Tory MP who is coordinating the insurrection, told the Times: Many colleagues believe that the current legislation is completely unacceptable because it has the effect of criminalizing those who are forced to sleep on the streets. We urge ministers to think again.

On Monday, Economy Minister Kevin Hollinrake refused to say whether he supported the plan.

I believe such things do not fall within the scope of my patronage, he told Times Radio. It will be interesting to see how the bill passes. And what the Prime Minister has planned.

