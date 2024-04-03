US and UK announce formal partnership on artificial intelligence safety | technology





Amid growing concerns about the upcoming next-generation version, the US and UK announced a new partnership on artificial intelligence safety science on Monday.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan will jointly develop advanced AI model testing, following commitments announced at the AI ​​Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in November. A memorandum of understanding was signed in Washington, DC.

We all know that AI is the defining technology of our generation, Raimondo said. This partnership will accelerate the work of our two labs across the spectrum to address the risks of national security issues and the challenges of broader society.

Under the formal partnership, the UK and US plan to conduct at least one joint pilot exercise in a publicly accessible model and are also considering exploring personnel exchanges between the institutes. Both countries are working to develop similar partnerships with other countries to promote AI safety.

This is the first agreement of its kind anywhere in the world, Donelan said. AI already has extraordinary power for good in our society and has enormous potential to solve some of the world's greatest challenges, but only if we are willing to take on those risks.

Generative AI, which can generate text, photos and videos in response to open-ended prompts, has sparked excitement since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, along with concerns that it could make some jobs obsolete, overturn elections and potentially overwhelm humans. I caused it.

The two countries plan to share key information on capabilities and risks related to AI models and systems, technical research on AI safety and security.

Last October, Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at reducing AI risks. In January, the Commerce Department said it proposed requiring U.S. cloud companies to verify whether foreign companies access U.S. data centers to train AI models.

The UK said in February it would spend more than ₹100 million ($125.5 million) to establish nine new research hubs and train AI regulators on the technology.

