A million simulations show that US debt is on an “unsustainable” path

The United States is almost certainly on an unsustainable path when it comes to astronomically increasing national debt, according to a million simulations run by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that it had run a million simulations of the U.S. debt outlook and found that 88% of them showed borrowing was on an “unsustainable path.”

These findings follow a forecast from the Congressional Budget Office that the national debt will reach a staggering $54 trillion over the next decade, the result of an aging population and rising health care costs. federal. Rising interest rates are also exacerbating the challenges of rising debt.

Payments are expected to triple from nearly $475 billion in fiscal 2022 to a staggering $1.4 trillion in 2032. By 2053, interest payments are expected to reach $5.4 trillion . To put this in perspective, this will be more than the United States spends on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and all other mandatory and discretionary spending programs.

The United States Capitol in Washington, DC, January 17, 2024. (Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Taking into account the current market outlook for interest rates, the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to reach 123% in 2034, according to Bloomberg. But that's a rather optimistic outlook, given speculation in Washington that the sweeping tax law passed in 2017 by former President Trump will likely be extended once some provisions expire in 2025.

In a “top simulation” scenario, the debt burden relative to GDP could reach 133.9% in 2034 and 185% in 2050, according to the report.

If this debt materializes, it could jeopardize America's economic position in the world.

Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, analyzes where lawmakers stand to slow debt growth.

The national debt, which measures how much the United States owes its creditors, reached $34.5 trillion as of Friday afternoon, according to new data released by the Treasury Department. For comparison, only forty years ago, the national debt was around $907 billion.

The rising national debt follows a spending explosion from President Biden and Democratic lawmakers.

As of September 2022, Biden had already approved about $4.8 trillion in borrowing, including $1.85 trillion for a COVID relief measure dubbed the American Rescue Plan and $370 billion for the bipartisan relief bill. infrastructure, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB). a group that advocates for deficit reduction.

While that's about half of the $7.5 trillion that former President Trump added to the deficit while he was in office, it's far more than the $2.5 trillion that Trump approved at the same time during his mandate.

President Biden during an event at the Old Post Office in Chicago on June 28, 2023. (Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Biden has repeatedly defended his administration's spending and boasted about reducing the deficit by $1.7 trillion.

“I might note this in parentheses: In my first two years, I reduced the debt by $1.7 trillion. No president has ever done that,” Biden said recently.

However, this figure refers to a reduction in the national deficit between fiscal years 2020 and 2022. While the deficit has indeed declined over this period, this is largely due to the expiration of emergency measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House has also tried to blame Republicans for the astronomical increase in debt in recent years.

