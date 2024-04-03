The three suspects who stabbed an Iranian journalist in London fled the UK on a plane hours after the attack.





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

Detectives investigating the stabbing outside the London home of Iranian international journalist Pouria Zeraati believe the three suspects left the UK within hours of the attack.

A broadcast journalist for a dissident Iranian news channel was hospitalized with leg injuries after being stabbed outside his home in Wimbledon just before 3pm on Friday. British counter-terrorism police are investigating the attack.

Iran International, designated as a terrorist organization by Tehran, said it has been facing extreme threats for 18 months and pointed out that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has been targeting journalists and their families. Mehdi Hosseini Matin, the UK's lead prosecutor for Iran, said we deny any link to the case.

Iranian international journalist Pouria Zeraati was stabbed in London on Friday.

(Iran International)

Scotland Yard said on Tuesday night that detectives believe three suspects were involved, but all are believed to have left the UK via Heathrow airport within hours of the attack.

“Investigators determined that two males approached and assaulted the victim on a residential street,” police said in a statement. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third man.

The blue Mazda 3 vehicle was abandoned in the New Malden area shortly after the attack. Detectives have located the vehicle and forensic experts are examining it. Searches in the area continue.

Investigating teams established that the suspects had abandoned their vehicle and traveled straight to Heathrow Airport, leaving the UK within hours of the attack.

Iran International spokesman Adam Baillie said on Saturday that the incident was “very horrific” but that Mr. Gerati was doing very well and recovering in hospital. Hours later, Mr. Geratti posted a photo of himself in the hospital flashing his peace sign.

Mr Gerati, who was discharged from hospital on Monday, shared a statement from the capital's police on Tuesday, claiming in a social media post that his attackers had escaped by plane from British soil within hours of the attack.

The Metropolitan Police said the motive for the attack was unclear, but the occupation by Geratis and recent threats against Iranian journalists based in the UK meant specialist counter-terrorism officers were leading the investigation.

Commander Dominic Murphy said, “We are still in the early stages of the investigation. We do not know why the victim was attacked and explanations may vary.” All investigations are ongoing and we are keeping an open mind as to the potential motive for the attack.

We thank local residents and all those affected by this incident for raising their concerns. Additional patrols are continuing in the Wimbledon area and other parts of London. If you have any concerns, please contact the appropriate officer.

We would like to thank everyone who assisted police with their inquiries or provided witness statements to police.

It is understood that over the past two years, several plots to kidnap or kill British or UK-origin individuals perceived as enemies of the Iranian regime have been foiled by police.

Whatever the outcome of the investigation, it was a shocking and shocking incident, Mr Baillie told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. But for him as a main presenter, as for other presenters and journalists. It was a big shock. This is the first attack of this kind.

He added: With our colleagues at BBC Persia The Iranian international has been under very serious threats over the past 18 months since the IRGC said 'we are coming for you'. They repeated this over and over again.

He said the IRGC contacts through proxies and leaves no paper trail, adding: There is no one from the IRGC to call and go. Hello, this is us. However, family members were implicated and threatened for questioning.

He added: Its size has increased dramatically over the past few months. And the scale and type of questions are more aggressive. Tell your relatives to stop working on this channel etc.

In January, the Foreign Office announced sanctions against members of IRGC Unit 840 following an ITV investigation into a plot to assassinate two Iran International presenters in the UK. Officials said the plot was the latest credible example of Iranian attempts to kill or intimidate Britons or people with links to the UK, with at least 15 such threats reported since January 2022.

In December 2023, an IT worker was jailed for three and a half years for spying on Iran's International Bureau to prepare for planned attacks on British soil.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to call police on 0800 789 321.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/iran-journalist-stabbing-london-police-b2522299.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos