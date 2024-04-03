2024 Best Cities for Eating and Drinking in the United States





For the Global Tastemakers 2024 list of the best cities for food and drink in the United States, New York retained the top spot. We're also excited to see some newcomers gaining recognition: Honolulu; Portland, Maine; and Washington, D.C., caught the attention of our panel and affirmed their place among the best food cities in the country. Here's the full list of places to travel and taste this year.

New York City

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

It's hard to find another American city that can satisfy any food craving as easily as New York. From a slice of burrata at L'Industrie Pizzeria to Pearl Pie at Superiority Burger to dreamy drinks at Sappe, New York City has the uncanny ability to deftly balance classic cuisine with the latest trends. Korean fine-dining restaurants have seen a wave of new openings, with Meju, Coqodaq, Naro and Nksu leading the way.

New Orleans

Andrei Blokhin / Alamy

Restoration in New Orleans is about seamlessly connecting the old and the new. You'll find classic Creole dishes at must-see restaurants like Dooky Chase Restaurant and Brigtsens, while Dakar Nola, Wild South and the highly anticipated new F&W 2022 Chef Ana Castros, Acamaya, contribute to the city's modern culinary culture.

Chicago

MICHELLE LITVIN/The New York Times/Redux

Whatever your budget or appetite, Chicago's wonderfully diverse culinary scene has you covered. Try a Filipino tasting menu at Kasama, a Cambodian fried chicken sandwich at Hermosas, tacos at Birrieria Zaragozas or a classic Italian beef sandwich at Als or Johnnies, for a sample of the endless options.

Austin

SARAH KARLAN/The New York Times/Redux

Austin moved up to 4th place from 10th place on this year's list. Home to the 2023 F&W Restaurant of the Year Birdies as well as 2023 F&W Best New Chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, the city manages to find new ways to impress every year. If you're planning a trip, be sure to check out Rico's guide to the best of the Texas capital, from baguettes to ramen.

Angels

LAUREN JUSTICE/The New York Times/Redux

Few cities champion boundary-pushing concepts better than Los Angeles. Crowds snake through the Anajak Thai neighborhood for Thai Taco Tuesdays from 2022 F&W Best New Chef Justin Pichetrungsis, while 2023 F&W Best New Chef Hannah Ziskin whips up deep-dish pizzas and layer cakes at Quarter Sheets. If you're looking for one of the city's best wine bars for unpretentious tasting, The Ruby Fruit offers a smart selection of natural wines from an easy-to-miss mall.

Charleston

Peter Frank Edwards/Redux

Given its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Charleston is known for its fresh seafood and abundance of notable raw bars such as Leons Oyster Shop and The Ordinary. There are plenty of other iconic dishes you shouldn't pass up, including okra soup at Berthas Kitchens, whole hog barbecue at Rodney Scotts, and Peninsula Grills coconut cake.

Miami

ALFONSO DURAN/The New York Times/Redux

Miami has always been a deeply international city, and the breadth of its food scene has only grown in recent years. At Matys in Midtown, 2023 F&W Best New Chef Valerie Chang prepares bold Peruvian plates (huancaina-smothered choclo, oxtail saltado), while MiMos Phuc Yea crushes Vietnamese and Colombian flavors (think Wagyu Churrasco with lemongrass ponzu). As for who makes the best Cuban sandwich? It's a never-ending debate and many locals support Sanguich De Miami.

Washington, D.C.

Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Although Bad Saint closed its doors in 2022, the pioneering Filipino restaurant that propelled DC's culinary scene into the national spotlight nearly a decade ago inspired a new wave of dining in the nation's capital that continues today today. Kevin Tiens Moon Rabbit now carries the torch for inventive, modern Vietnamese cuisine, while charming pizza bar The Little Grand offers eclectic pizza and wine pairings. Other highlights include Rob Rubbas' vegetable-centric Oyster, 2022 F&W Best New Chef, as well as 2023 F&W Best New Chef Isabel Coss and Matt Conroy's new Pascual, where fire-cooked Mexican cuisine bois piqued the interest of diners in DC and beyond.

Portland, Maine

Peter Frank Edwards/Redux

Quickly becoming one of the Northeast's premier culinary hubs, Portland, Maine offers must-try dining opportunities like Izakaya Minato's casual omakase, Quanto Basta's Neapolitan sourdough pizza, and house-made mixed rigatoni to meat stew and dandelion greens at Côté sous le vent. At Cocktail Mary, most evenings turn into an impromptu dance party that is inclusive, affordable and, above all, fun.

Honolulu

MICHELLE MISHINA KUNZ/The New York Times/Redux

An ideal day in the Hawaiian capital might start with a hearty breakfast at chef Lee Anne Wong's Koko Head Cafe before slowly making your way to Helenas Hawaiian Food for a late lunch, where the no-frills institution sends out Kalua Pig and Poi baked in the earth oven. . Finally, Michelle Karr-Ueoka and Wade Ueoka's MW Restaurant is a dinner destination known for its elegant takes on Hawaiian comfort food and whimsical desserts like Michelles MW Candy Bar.

Plus one: Seattle

RUTH FREMSON/The New York Times/Redux

In recent years, food entrepreneurs have made their mark in the Emerald City with clever concepts, including Asian-inspired cafe and pastry shop Paper Cake Shop, Seattle destination Soul Communion and hip sister bars La Dive Queen Anne and Rich Rich. For other recommendations, F&W Best New Chef 2023 Aisha Ibrahim, first female executive chef at fine dining institution Canlis in 74 years, shares her Seattle city guide.

Global Tastemakers celebrates the best culinary destinations in the United States and abroad. We asked more than 180 food and travel journalists to vote for their favorites, including restaurants and bars, cities, hotels, airports, airlines and cruises. We then handed these results over to a jury of experts to determine the winners in each category. In many categories, we've included a Plus One, carefully selected by our panel of experts, to showcase more of the culinary destinations we don't want our readers to miss. See all the winners at foodandwine.com/globaltastemakers.

