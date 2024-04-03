US intelligence warning to Moscow named as specific target of attack





The U.S. warning to Russia before a terrorist attack near Moscow was very specific: According to U.S. officials, Crocus City Hall was a potential Islamic State target.

The warning came in the right place but at an unclear time, suggesting the attack could take place within days. Indeed, the public warning issued by the United States Embassy on March 7 warned of potential terrorist attacks in the next two days.

Gunmen stormed the hall on March 22, killing 144 people, in the deadliest attack in Russia in almost 20 years. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, and Russia indicted four men from Tajikistan, accusing them of carrying out the massacre.

But President Vladimir V. Putin and other senior officials have continued to assert, without evidence, that Ukraine may have played a role in the attack, a statement that U.S. officials have repeatedly said is without proof. foundation.

News that the U.S. warning specified the precise target of the attack was reported Tuesday by the Washington Post.

The United States is working intensively to gather intelligence on potential plots by the Islamic State and its Afghanistan-based branch, ISIS-Khorasan.

Armed with this information, the United States was able to warn former adversaries Russia and Iran about the specific targets the Islamic State planned to hit. But in both cases, the warnings were not heeded, at least not enough to put an end to the violence.

Some Western officials said Russia paid some attention to the warning issued by the CIA station in Moscow and took steps to investigate the threat. But the new information raises questions about why Russian intelligence services have failed to maintain higher security levels. At the time of the attack, no additional security measures were in place at the scene.

Western officials said that when the attack did not immediately materialize, Russia appeared to let its guard down, potentially viewing the U.S. warning as false.

On Tuesday, Russia's official Interfax news agency reported that Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, said the U.S. warning was too general and therefore did not allow authorities to identify potential attackers. .

The White House, CIA and other intelligence officials declined to comment on the new details of the warning. But White House officials have already acknowledged the broad warning to Russia.

A few days before the attack, Mr. Putin denigrated the American warnings, calling them pure blackmail and attempts to intimidate and destabilize our society.

While Russia's security services focused on terrorism decades ago, they now focus on Mr. Putin's domestic opponents.

Experts have said the crackdown has diluted the security services' focus on terrorism, potentially contributing to the failure to use the U.S. warning to prevent the attack.

Although at first glance it may seem odd for the United States to announce an attack on an adversary country like Russia, the law requires U.S. intelligence agencies to warn. If spy agencies become aware of a potential attack, they must notify the target to allow them to take steps to protect themselves.

But the war in Ukraine and American military support for kyiv have created tensions and suspicion between Moscow and Washington unprecedented since the Cold War. This appears to have led Mr Putin and his top aides to dismiss the US warning.

