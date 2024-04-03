It's hard to imagine how Britain could be less prepared for war | uk news





The Government has no national plan to defend Britain or mobilize its people and industry for war despite the threat of new conflict, Sky News has learned.

Officials have now begun developing a government-to-government 'defence plan', it has been revealed.

Dr Keith Dear, a former RAF intelligence officer and national security, science and technology adviser to the former Prime Minister, argues below that it is reasonable for the public to assume there is a detailed plan for the expected conflict.

Image: Keith Deer

The Secretary of State warned that we were “moving from a post-war world to a pre-war world” and that “within five years we could see multiple theaters involving Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.”

Gen. Patrick Sanders, the Chief of Staff, says we are the “pre-war generation.”

The public can therefore reasonably expect that there will be detailed plans that are regularly updated, so that we can prepare in advance for an anticipated conflict that is expected to be far larger and deadlier than any war in recent memory—a war we may lose. there is.

Naturally, government departments, the Ministry of Defence, the Home Office, the intelligence services and our armed forces have a plan so they know what to do at the start, are organized according to requirements and can respond quickly?

Such planning is essential not only to prevent confusion and premature defeat, but also to deter enemies awed by our preparations from fighting in the first place.

The problem is that there is no plan.

We had one. The Central Government War Book, which the government maintained until the early 2000s, set out in reasonable detail plans for continuity of government and the possibility of nuclear exchange in the event of war.

It was necessary to prevent those of us who survived from falling into anarchy.

The book also contained essential plans to mobilize the nation against the imminent threat and outbreak of conventional, non-nuclear war.

Image: Photo: National Archives

To this central government war book, a series of sub-war books were developed and maintained in all departments (most obviously the Ministry of Defence, the Home Office and the Foreign Office), but even the BBC had a war book plan to maintain broadcast communications. An anxious public.

This was not something abstract and vague, but was planned for specific, predictable wars we might face.

There are currently no such plans.

The Government War Book was developed by the first modern pre-war generation (those who lived before 1918) under the leadership of Maurice Hankey, a former Royal Marine and first cabinet secretary.

The War Book was cross-departmental and detailed how the “prevention phase” should be reached in preparation for war, the “war phase” should be reached if war breaks out, and where and by whom it should be carried out. .

A copy of the Department of Defense's 1963 War Book in the National Archives shows that the book is detailed and comprehensive, referencing a number of closely coordinated and supported plans across the government.

The last generation before the war in 1935 also worried that war would break out within five years. As a result, our government began updating the War Book in earnest.

At the same time, in 1935, Britain began building military and military-industrial preparations.

For example, Scottish industrialist Lord Weir was appointed to oversee a plan he had previously proposed. The idea was to build “shadow factories” near car factories that would be ready to manufacture aircraft on a large scale when war broke out.

The government also thought more deeply about the need to be able to manufacture the machine tools that the factories themselves would depend on, and to automate elements of manufacturing that could accelerate rearmament efforts and free up men to focus on other tasks in the war effort. Invest public funds accordingly.

Preparations were such that, after some hesitation, on August 23, 1939, the government began to implement the “preventive phase” of the pre-war plan.

In less than a week, by August 31, almost all preventive steps had been taken. The war phase got underway with the declaration of war a day later.

Today's pre-war generation received two warnings. The first is COVID-19 and the other is Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Looking at the government's response to the pandemic, which lacked a worthy plan and was largely chaotic for months, one can imagine what it would be like if war broke out without a plan to mobilize and fight.

Likewise, the fact that we cannot supply enough munitions, weapons, etc. to Ukraine shows how hollow we have become by buying and building an army according to a coherent war plan. A weapon without ammo is useless. And we don't know if we have the right weapons.

If the Secretary of State's war warning sounds alarming, consider this: The CIA director suggested that China is exploring preparations to invade Taiwan starting in 2027.

The chairman of a US House of Representatives select committee says 2027 is not the most likely date for an attack on Taiwan, but could be the end.

At least one four-star general in the U.S. Air Force expects war with China in 2025, according to a leaked internal memo. In Europe, European Prime Minister Kaja Kallas believes Russia could threaten NATO's borders within three years.

Sweden's civil defense minister and commander-in-chief has warned that Sweden must prepare for war now.

Despite being an extremely pacifist Japan until recently, more than 86% of citizens polled believe their country might have to go to war, and the Japanese government has doubled its defense budget.

The government said they have a plan. Whitehall lists a resilience framework, warning system, risk register and regular meetings.

What these all have in common is that there is nothing that Hankey or any reasonable observer would consider a plan. In other words, it explains what we think could happen and specifically who needs to do what, when, and how to respond effectively.

The long-separated and disconnected nature of the various government artifacts presents its own weaknesses as well as the promise of what we will do through 2030 and beyond. There is no plan for how you will respond if X or Y happens tomorrow.

With war only five years away, it is worth considering Lord Weir's question to the last pre-war generation in 1935: Weren’t there almost fatal preparations in 1914?”

I have no plans today. It's hard to imagine how we could do less work.

