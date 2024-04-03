RuPauls Drag Race UK vs. What does the ending of The World Season 2 say about the future?





RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. At the start of the season of The World, I argued that the show's second installment had two goals. That means introducing superstars from other franchises to a wider audience and leaning into the showdown idea of ​​the title. First of all, it seems easy to declare mission accomplished. UK vs. The 11 queens of Season 2 of The World put on an incredible show, with queens like Hannah Conda, La Grande Dame, Marina Summers and Arantxa Castilla La-Mancha making a splash in the wider Drag Race world.

As for other goals, it's complicated. Great Britain beat The World once again, with fan favorite British Season 2 Tia Kofi taking the crown. She brings her quick wit, high runway presence, encyclopedic understanding of her own narrative and brand (from Baroness Basic to Queen of the Mothertucking World), and preparation for competition that often feels similar to Alaska's on All Stars 2. We did this by combining: More than anything else, I have to say that Tia fought hard for this win, and she deserves to be crowned. As a fan of hers since her first season, I was excited to see her as Drag Race UK's newest champion.

However, Tia's victory was controversial for reasons largely rooted in fans freaking out about the other queens. With such a strong top four of Hannah, LGD and popular Marina, some will be sad that their favorite team didn't win. (Of course, this doesn't excuse the excessive and abject wave of hate that has hit Tias. Once again, I implore Drag Race to act a little more decisively about this, not only on the show itself, but on their own social channels.)

But there was another reaction to all this, with a more anticipated tan. The series UK vs. Despite being called The World, the frustration felt that non-British queens were at a disadvantage with the format. Canada vs. America, who became Queen in the first season. Unlike The World (purple-loving legend RaJah Ohara), UK vs. The World kept the crown at home for both seasons. It's a fair question to ask what it would take for the queen of an international series, more specifically a series not hosted by Ru herself, to win.

That means Tias' win is a given, but queens like Hannah, LGD, and Marina also deserve the crown. So why don't we all have the same chance to win despite great performances throughout the season?

'UK vs. Arantxa Castilla La-Mancha, one of The World' season 2's breakout queens, was crowned Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants. Credit: Courtesy World of Wonder

Several factors come into play here, the most important of which is that the BBC, which broadcasts the show on BBC Three and streams on its iPlayer service, has a vested interest in producing a UK-based winner. There's something self-defeating about producing and distributing drag competitions where your show ends with the queen rather than everyone winning. It's actually Canada vs. It proved to be an embarrassing point in The World. Team Canada had a cast of nine, including four alumni, including the winner. Only two people are out early, the winner is over and the last one is over. They will be eliminated in the first round of the finale lip sync tournament.

So I can't blame Britain and the world for wanting Britain to win. And when you look at the circumstances of both seasons, a win makes sense. Tia has finished in the top two four times this season. Despite winning the All Stars 2-4 and 7 formats, vs. Strangely enough, The World was never in danger of being eliminated simply because of its insistence on making it to the top. Marina won every lip sync, but she landed in the bottom in the final episode because if she's not in the top, she's in the bottom twist. So Tia had the better performance and Marina didn't even advance to the first round of the Lip Sync of the Crown tournament as she lost her match against Hannah. And in the final lip sync, Tias' performance and performance both surpassed Hannah's.

UK vs. Season 1 of The World was a different beast entirely. Ru did her best to boost the three queens from the series that Ru hosted (Canada's Jimbo, Netherlands' Janey Jack and Thai host Pangina Heals), but they were all eliminated. A strategic decision led to a car accident in the middle of the season. By the time we got to the finale, only the American and British queens remained, with Blu Hydrangea winning the lip sync battle royale by completely dominating.

Neither decision is inexplicable, but taken together, they paint a picture of Britain versus the world that places more weight on the former. And actually, that might be true. I've thought a lot since the finale about British Season 3 queen River Medways's claim on Twitter that since this show is British Drag Race, it makes sense that it would reward the attributes most associated with British drag. Of course, this includes a lot of help from camp and comedy, two areas where Tia excels. It's notable that Hannah, the Australian queen, brings many of the same elements to her own drag and utilized these elements in her battle with Marina, earning her her reward of being runner-up.

More importantly, as comedian and recent RuPauls Drag Race guest judge Joel Kim Booster noted himself on Twitter, Ru will always default to comedy when all other factors are equally balanced. This was an incredibly strong top four, but by her own admission during the Roast Challenge, comedy is not Marina's strong suit. And while LGD has received plenty of praise for her goofy looks throughout the season, her fashionable looks have always trumped her sense of humor. Tia and Hannah delivered more than Ru herself would normally prefer.

Despite concerns over the future of the sub-franchise, 'UK vs. The cast of 'The World' Season 2 made for a fantastic viewing experience. Source: Courtesy World of Wonder

So what is the solution if the combination of host and host countries favors a certain kind of drag every time? I have two suggestions, the first is to cast more carefully. Hannah Conda is an example of how a queen can succeed on Drag Race UK even if she's not British. Because her skill set fits what Ru and the show are looking for. I think it would be a more interesting and enjoyable competition if Drag Race UK cast more queens who fit the profile of potential winners from other countries (comedy queens, camp queens, etc.).

Of course, this may be a bit limiting. Of course, why should only those kinds of queens get international exposure? However, UK vs. The World isn't the only such show. Canada vs. The World and the upcoming Global All Stars will also offer these opportunities and each will find something different. While Canada's Brooke Lynn Hytes and her panel of judges like to focus on runway presentation (not just how they look, but how they wear it), Global All Stars will focus on finding someone they feel can truly represent the world of drag. I imagine. .

But there is another potential solution. UK vs. Give us UK All Stars instead of The World! With only a few British seasons under the show's belt, it's understandable why this wasn't a variable option a couple of years ago. But there are currently five, with a sixth coming later this year. Many amazing British queens are yet to return for the second season of Divina de Campo! Bimini! Teis! Astina Mandela! The Medway River! Cheddar is delicious! Dakota Schiffer! Michael Marulli! Tomara Thomas! Kate Butch! That's a cast of 10 right there, and I'm still leaving out major stars like AWhora, Baby, and Banksie.

The talent pool is absolutely ready. Moreover, Drag Race Espaa has proven that an international season can carry All Stars successfully. So why not switch that way and deny the problem entirely? As just mentioned, there are other global stages for Drag Race as well. If Drag Race UK is going to celebrate what makes British drag great, I think it needs to focus on casting.

Let's see where the franchise goes from here. But UK vs. If Season 2 of The World had been the final season, it would have been a real struggle. For all the issues I may have had with it, it has quickly become my favorite season, and I can see myself coming back to it a lot to spend more time with this cast. It may have exposed some potential problems in future seasons, but I was happy in the moment.

UK vs. The World may be over, but Season 16 continues! The next episode of RuPauls Drag Race airs Friday, April 5 at 8pm EST on MTV in the US and Crave in Canada. Check out our recaps and power rankings every Monday after a new episode, and subscribe to our drag newsletter Wig! Get exclusive Drag Race content delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday afternoon.

