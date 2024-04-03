US struggles to contain fallout from Israeli strikes





U.S. officials rushed Tuesday to distance themselves from a series of Israeli military actions in Syria and Gaza that threaten to escalate hostilities in the region and draw America further into the conflict.

Pentagon officials said Israel did not inform them of its strike Monday on the Iranian embassy building in Damascus, Syria, that killed at least seven Iranian officials, including three senior commanders. With tensions high in the region, we wanted to make it very clear on private channels that the United States was not involved in the attack in Damascus, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters. (The Israeli government itself has not publicly acknowledged the strike.)

Monday's attack constitutes a major escalation that “crossed a new line” in what has largely been a shadow war between the two foes, said Ali Vaez, director of the International Crisis Group's Iran project. Hitting an Iranian diplomatic facility was “almost like targeting Iran on its sovereign soil,” he said.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials sought Tuesday to manage global anger and control the fallout from the Israeli Defense Forces' strike on an aid convoy, which killed seven workers at the charity World Central Kitchen on April 1 . “Outraged” to learn that the strike killed civilian aid workers, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, calling it “emblematic of a larger problem.”

These are just the latest incidents that have forced U.S. officials to spend significant time answering for Israel's actions. The IDF's war against Hamas in Gaza, backed by U.S. military aid, has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians and left hundreds of thousands facing starvation. Today's strike against the World Central Kitchen convoy has led aid groups as well as the United Arab Emirates to suspend their humanitarian aid work at a critical time.

“The United States must respond”

Although it is not yet clear what form that will take, there is no doubt that Iran will follow through on its threat of retaliation against Israel for the attack on its embassy compound, officials and officials said Tuesday. analysts. Failure to do so would weaken Iran's military presence in the region, particularly in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. However, it is clear that Iran does not want the conflict to escalate into a direct confrontation. Iranians believe Israel is seeking to expand the war, which would help the Netanyahu government politically and potentially draw the United States into a confrontation with Iran, analysts say.

“Just as we hold Iran responsible for the actions of its proxies [for] “By providing weapons and financial support to their allies in the region,” Vaez says, “they are holding the United States responsible for Israeli actions, because the United States arms and finances the Israeli military.” This means that after a two-month pause in Iranian proxy attacks, America's own troops in the region could once again be the target of Iran's retaliation.

Iran summoned the Swiss ambassador for a meeting at midnight Tuesday, asking him to convey a message to Washington that “the United States must answer” for Israel's actions, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir said Abdollahian in a message on X. (Since Washington and Tehran have no diplomatic relations, Switzerland serves as an intermediary). One of the military officials believed to be among the dead, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi would be the highest-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer killed since the U.S. assassination of Qassen Soleimani in 2020.

“It happens in times of war.”

Speaking at a news conference in Paris on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. officials had spoken directly with the Israeli government and “requested a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation” into the strikes against the humanitarian convoy in Gaza. But unlike his counterpart Stéphane Séjourne, who expressed France's “strong condemnation” of the Israeli military's actions while standing alongside America's top diplomat, Blinken did not condemn the incident.

“This is happening in times of war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement on Tuesday, calling the strikes “a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip.” . World Central Kitchen says the group traveled in three cars, two of which clearly bore the charity's logo. “This is not just an attack on WCK, it is an attack on humanitarian organizations that respond to the most dire situations where food is used as a weapon of war,” said Erin Gore, executive director from World Central Kitchen. “This is unforgivable.”

When asked if there was no red line the United States was willing to draw when it came to continuing to provide military aid to Israel after the attack on aid workers, Kirby expressed his exasperation. “We have had quite a few discussions on this issue,” he replied. You want some sort of condition hanging around their neck. And what I'm telling you is that we continue to work with the Israelis to make sure that they are as accurate as they can be… That doesn't mean it's a free pass .”

