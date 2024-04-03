Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is getting a huge price cut in the UK, but only for a limited time.





Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently down to $47.96 in the UK (see here). This is the best price we've seen for the game since it launched in late February. This is a huge deal and worth considering for all PS5 owners, especially those who have been holding off on gaming to wait for a significant price drop.

When purchasing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth from trusted retailer and eBay seller The Game Collection, simply use code CLEARANCE20 at checkout. This will bring the game down to just under 48, and the free shipping will make you smile. We gave Rebirth a 9/10 in our recent review, so it will definitely be worth your time and money.

limited time deal

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Promotion expires April 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Use promo code “CLEARANCE20”

31% discount 69.99

see it

In the game review. “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth impressively builds on Remake’s beginnings as a best-in-class action RPG filled with exciting challenges and an awe-inspiring recreation of a world that has meant a lot to many people for a long time.”

“After 82 hours of finishing the main story and completing a fair amount of side quests and optional activities, there's still a lot left to do, making this pivotal part of the original feel truly expansive.” Transitions fill this space: vast, expansive areas paint a new, more vivid picture of these familiar places, but more than just packed with things to do, Rebirth is a powerful representation of Final Fantasy VII's most memorable traits. It often happens.”

Other impressive savings in the current CLEARANCE20 sale include Steam Deck 512GB (359.96), Stellar Blade pre-order (55.96), and Fallout SPECIAL Anthology (PC) pre-order (38.36). For more discounts, follow @IGNUKDeals on Twitter/X.

Robert Anderson is IGN's trading expert and commerce editor. You can follow @robertliam21 on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/final-fantasy-7-rebirth-best-deal-new-latest-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos