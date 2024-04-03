U.S. Navy ship programs face multi-year delays due to manpower and supply issues





Several of the U.S. Navy's major shipbuilding programs are behind schedule by a year to three years, as the service and industrial base grapple with labor and management problems.

Navy leaders conducted a 45-day review of its shipbuilding portfolio, following the January announcement that a first-class guided-missile frigate was behind schedule due in part to a shortage of labor at the Fincantieris Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin.

In addition to existing delays in the construction of Virginia-class attack submarines and concerns that these delays could impact the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, a top priority, Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, ordered that month an assessment of the national and local causes of the shipbuilding challenges. , as well as recommended actions to achieve a healthier U.S. shipbuilding industrial base, providing the warfighting capabilities our warfighters need, on a relevant timetable.

An overview of delays

Review leaders Nickolas Guertin, Navy acquisition chief, and Vice Adm. James Downey, head of Naval Sea Systems Command, told reporters April 2 that the review provided insight into delays and challenges in shipbuilding.

Based on current performance, the Navy expects the first Columbia-class SSBN to be delivered 12 to 16 months later than its contracted delivery date of October 2027. The submarine is built by General Dynamics Electric Boat and HIIs Newport News Shipbuilding.

This is particularly concerning as the ship is expected to be deployed shortly after its post-delivery testing and training. The Navy is required to have 10 SSBNs ready for deployment, hidden under the oceans while carrying nuclear missiles. The service is counting on the lead ship Columbia to deliver in 2027 so it can conduct its first patrol in 2031. If there is a delay, the Navy will fall below requirements.

Guertin said the Navy took significant steps before the pandemic to de-risk this program and accelerate the schedule where possible.

Supply issues

COVID has arrived. The supply chain has changed. Greening of the workforce has occurred, he said, but previous risk reduction measures have kept the impacts of the pandemic as minimal as possible. The Columbia program, the Navy's top acquisition priority, is the least delayed of the new programs evaluated in the shipbuilding review, Guertin said.

The review shows the Navy's Block IV Virginia submarines, purchased between 2014 and 2018, are 36 months behind schedule. The attack submarines rely on the same naval builders and suppliers as the Columbia program, but they have suffered the brunt of the delays in keeping Columbia on track.

There are, however, signs of improvement, with Block V boats purchased between FY19 and FY23 expected to be approximately 24 months behind schedule.

Downey said the Navy has put additional work into the Block V design and a performance improvement plan created for Block IV boats will also lead to shorter construction timelines for Block V.

Capt. Patrick German, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious transport ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), escorts Rear Adm. James Downey, special assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition), up at the New Orleans wardroom. during a visit scheduled for October 24, 2023. (MC1 Desmond Parks./US Navy)

The Navy's next nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which relies on many of the same overburdened suppliers as the submarine programs and is also being built at Newport News Shipbuilding, is also delayed. The future Enterprise, CVN-80, should be delivered 18 to 26 months late.

Defense News reported in October that the ship was about a year behind schedule. The situation worsened, with Downey saying some key suppliers were behind on their deliveries to Newport News. As a result, the Navy is delaying the procurement of the next ships, CVN 82 and 83, pushing their purchases from FY28 to FY30.

Downey noted that the next carrier in line, the Doris Miller, CVN-81, was protected from delays by a two-carrier contract that allowed Newport News Shipbuilding to place material orders much earlier.

The first Constellation frigate, built in Wisconsin by the Fincantieris Marinette Marine shipyard, will be delivered 36 months later than its contractual delivery date.

Downey said this was due to several factors: Marinette Marine went from running a single program at the small yard to now juggling three: finishing the littoral combat ship program, building the multi-surface combat ship -missions for the Saudi Navy, and now designing the Constellation-class frigate. The yard has a higher workload, has to manage programs at different stages, and has had to increase recruiting even though it has experienced greater attrition than some other yards.

Downey said the Navy has taken some steps to better manage this program, including asking the government, Fincantieri and contract designers to all move into one office at the Wisconsin Naval Shipyard so they can accomplish the task together. design work remaining as efficiently as possible.

As for more mature surface ship production lines, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and America-class amphibious assault ships at Ingalls Shipbuilding, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers at Ingalls and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and John Lewis-class tanker at General Dynamics NASSCO, the Navy notes that these ships are expected to be delivered later than outlined in their contracts, but in accordance with the program manager's revised estimates. These ship programs were reshuffled as the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent labor and supply disruptions wreaked havoc on schedules. , but Downey said they have stuck to these new post-COVID schedules.

Labor challenges

Guertin said the team discovered two categories of challenges during this review: major ship issues, including design maturity, first-class construction challenges, and hand size and skill. -design work; and ship class issues, including acquisition and contracting strategies, supply chain weaknesses, shortages of skilled craftsmen, and gaps in the government workforce.

Nickolas Guertin, right, assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition), shakes hands with Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), on the ceremonial quarterdeck before a tour of the ship while in port in Yokosuka, Japan, January 19, 2024. (MC3 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal/US Navy)

Guertin said some things are the new normal: The supply chain is different now, he said, and the Navy needs to make sure it and its shipbuilders are purchasing materials longer before the start of construction. The greening of the workforce, or the replacement of a highly experienced workforce retiring in large numbers with less experienced employees, has also radically changed the realities of ship design and work. artisanal on the seafront.

Guertin said this review found that the entire workforce, government, shipbuilders and the entire supply chain, should be considered and invested in as a national strategic asset . He said the review also highlighted that risk sharing between the government and shipbuilders had faltered and the balance of this risk should be reviewed for future contracts.

Downey added some personal lessons when it comes to the Navy's government workforce. He said the review highlighted the need for a closer look at the design process and suggested the Navy could bring in additional eyes beyond just the program offices involved. The Navy has been less involved in ship design over the years and has therefore seen a decline in the size and skills of its own design workforce, which should be corrected. And he said the Navy has significant surveillance responsibilities today, with more than 80 ships under contract, and surveillance work puts a strain on the current workforce.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, focusing on operations, acquisition programs and budgets of the US Navy and Marine Corps. She has reported from four geographic fleets and is happiest reporting from ship. Megan is an alumna of the University of Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2024/04/03/us-navy-ship-programs-face-years-long-delays-amid-labor-supply-woes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos