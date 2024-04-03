Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan to attend Coachella





Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to heat up the California desert later this month at Coachella, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers,” the insider says. (Del Rey, 38, and Antonoff, 40, are close friends and collaborators of Swift.)

Swift and Kelce will “rent a house in the neighborhood” for one of the festival's two weekends, the source adds. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place on consecutive weekends April 12-14 and April 19-21.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is currently in the NFL's off-season, is expected to stay with Swift until the end of April, the insider told us. A second source claims Kelce will be filming a commercial in Los Angeles the weekend of April 12, which will keep him close to Swift.

“Taylor is very excited about Travis’ opportunities and fully supports him,” a third source said. “[But] she wants him to be aware of his schedule. The only problem is making sure they can see each other.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023, have been together non-stop since Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour concerts in Singapore in early March. Before that, Kelce joined Swift in Australia and Singapore to support her after she flew to Las Vegas in February to cheer her on during the Super Bowl. (The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.)

Swift is enjoying a two-month break before resuming her Eras tour in May with dates in Paris before jetting off across Europe. Kelce, meanwhile, will have to return to Kansas City in July for training camp.

Until then, he plans to join Swift on tour as much as possible. “I have to go,” Kelce told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 2, teasing that London or Paris could be on his list.

Whatever comes next for Swift and Kelce, they seem excited to tackle it together. “They're having so much fun and enjoying things,” the third source explains, while the second source adds that their relationship is “very serious” and has the singer and athlete “thinking about next steps.”

