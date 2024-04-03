U.S. auto sales rose nearly 5% in first quarter despite high interest rates, but electric vehicle growth still slows





DETROIT (AP) U.S. new vehicle sales rose nearly 5% between January and March as buyers stayed in the market despite high interest rates. But growth in electric vehicle sales slowed in the first three months of the year as traditional buyers grew wary of limited range and a lack of charging stations.

Automakers, most of which released U.S. sales figures Tuesday, sold nearly 3.8 million vehicles in the first quarter compared with last year, for an annual rate of 15.4 million. sales.

With inventories at dealerships reaching pre-pandemic levels, automakers have been forced to cut prices. JD Power said the average sales price in March was $44,186, down 3.6% from last year and the largest decline recorded for the month of March.

The company said rebates to automakers in March were two-thirds higher than a year ago, or about $2,800. This includes increased availability of rental contracts. JD Power expects leases to account for almost a quarter of retail sales last month, up from 19.6% in March last year.

Electric vehicle sales rose just 2.7% to just over 268,000 in the quarter, well below the 47% growth that fueled record sales and a 7% market share. .6% last year. The slowdown, led by Tesla, confirms automakers' fears that they moved too quickly to pursue electric vehicle buyers. The share of electric vehicles in total U.S. sales fell to 7.1% in the first quarter.

Nearly all early adopters and people concerned about the impact of internal combustion engines on the planet have purchased electric vehicles, and now automakers are facing more skeptical traditional buyers, said Ivan Drury, director of Edmunds Insights.

That's where all these headwinds we've seen in the survey data come in, Drury said. These are real concerns about charging infrastructure, battery life and insurance costs.

Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox Automotive, warned that it appears the sector has already reached its spring sales peak, with buyers expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later in the year. 'year.

Interest rates are still near 24-year highs, and consumers simply lack the urgency to buy, expecting rates to fall later this year, he said. -he writes in a market report. Auto interest rates still average around 7% per year.

Drury said more affordable vehicles sell faster than more expensive ones. Sales of many large, expensive SUVs fell in the quarter as companies faced more frugal buyers.

Small sales, whether it's size or sale price, Drury said.

For example, General Motors Chevrolet sold 37,588 Trax small SUVs during the quarter, a five-fold increase from last year. On its own, the Trax, which starts around $21,500, outperformed the entire Cadillac brand.

Most automakers reported large year-over-year sales increases from January to March, but General Motors, Stellantis, Kia and Tesla all reported declines.

GM, the top-selling automaker in the United States, reported that its sales were down 1.5% for the quarter, while Stellantis sales were down almost 10%. Kia sales fell 2.5%. A year ago, all three companies reported strong first-quarter sales.

Toyota reported a strong sales increase of 20% for the quarter and said combined sales of its hybrids and electric vehicle alone rose 36%. Honda said its sales rose 17%, while Nissan and Subaru both posted a 7% increase. Hyundai reported an increase of just 0.2%.

Tesla's global sales fell nearly 9%, which the company blamed on factory changes to build an updated Model 3, shipment delays in the Red Sea and an attack that cut electricity to its factory in Germany. Motorintelligence.com estimates that Tesla's U.S. sales fell more than 13% in the first quarter.

