Britain urges halt to arms sales to Israel after aid worker killed – POLITICO





In an interview with the Sun's Never Mind the Ballots TV show on Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said only that the UK has a “very careful export licensing regime that we adhere to”. Always follow me.”

export scale

Britain has exported more than 574 million weapons to Israel since 2008, and British defense exports will reach 42 million by 2022, according to research by the House of Commons Library.

Britain has decided to stop arms sales to Israel. It did so in 1982 after Israel invaded Lebanon, and in 2002 it restricted sales of all military equipment for use in the Palestinian territories.

But Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell emphasized last week that Britain's exports were very small, accounting for just 0.02% of Israel's military imports. Two British officials, granted anonymity to speak about internal government discussions, warned not to read too much into Britain's heightened rhetoric over the past 24 hours. This suggested that it was aimed at this specific attack rather than Israel's overall approach to warfare.

Alistair Burt, who served as Middle East Secretary in the Cameron government, told Radio 4's The World Tonight that the strike was a clear signal that the UK was reaching a point where it could no longer go and that it would stop selling arms to the UK. He said the possibility has increased. | -/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's main opposition party, the Labor Party, also urged Israel to comply with international law but expressed caution about halting arms sales.

Business spokesman Darren Jones said on Wednesday the war would not end if Britain stopped supplying weapons. But I understand why people call for arms supplies “on a case-by-case basis.”

