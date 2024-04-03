



RIGA, Latvia In the wake of last month's terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall outside Moscow, Russian officials not only blamed Ukraine, but also repeatedly accused The West has been accused of being involved, even though U.S. officials insist they gave Moscow specific warning that the Islamic State could attack the venue.

If the U.S. warning were so detailed, it would raise further questions about Russia's failure to prevent the worst terrorist attack the country has seen in two decades. But rather than publicly question their own actions, Russian security officials have ignored Islamic State's claims of responsibility.

Instead, they insisted that U.S. and British intelligence helped Ukraine organize the strike.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined Wednesday to comment on a Washington Post report that said U.S. intelligence specifically warned Russia that Crocus City Hall could be a target for terrorists. The New York Times published a similar article shortly after The Post.

On Wednesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev directly blamed Ukrainian security services for the attack on Crocus City Hall, in which at least 114 people were killed. Patrushev also hinted at Western involvement.

A day earlier, he accused Western intelligence services of using terrorist groups to attack their adversaries.

They are trying to make us believe that the terrorist attack was not carried out by the Kiev regime but by followers of radical Islamic ideology, perhaps members of the Afghan branch of the party. [the Islamic State], Patrushev said at a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, of secretaries of the security council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries. He said it was more important to identify the masterminds and sponsors, placing the blame squarely on Ukraine's security services. He added that many false bomb threats have been coming from Ukrainian territory since the attack.

It is also telling that the West began to insist on Ukraine's non-involvement in this crime as soon as the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall was reported, Patrushev said.

Russia's blame game comes amid increasingly confrontational anti-NATO rhetoric from senior security officials who insist the U.S.-led alliance is waging a war against Russia. Several of these officials have repeatedly alluded to Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.

NATO officials continue to assert the alliance's right to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend its territory.

Since the attack on Crocus City Hall, Russian officials have subtly presented the violence as part of this war, while barely mentioning the Islamic State's Afghan branch, Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K, which U.S. intelligence officials have said was responsible.

US intelligence also warned last month that terrorists could attack a Moscow synagogue. A day after receiving the warning, on March 7, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had prevented an attack on a Moscow synagogue by an ISIS-K cell.

Asked whether the United States had warned Russia that Crocus City Hall was a possible target for a terrorist attack and whether an American warning had helped the FSB avoid the synagogue attack, Peskov declined Wednesday to confirm this information.

Okay, I see, he said. This is not our competence because these exchanges of information take place at the level of specialized services, and the information is transmitted directly from service to service.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday denounced a disinformation campaign by Washington and said the US government should prove that the Post and Times reports were true by revealing when and to whom. Detailed warning was given.

At least two members of the cell that planned the synagogue attack, based in the Kaluga region, were killed by FSB agents when they opened fire during their arrest, according to the agency, which said the cell planned to attack the synagogue with firearms. Kazakhstan confirmed that two of its citizens were killed in the raid.

Four days after the attack on Crocus City Hall, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov blamed Ukraine and said Western security services were involved.

“We believe that the action was prepared by radical Islamists. Naturally, Western security services contributed to it and Ukrainian security services are directly linked to it,” Bortnikov told reporters.

Patrushev told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper in an interview published Tuesday that Washington is using NATO as a tool to wage hybrid wars to undermine and disorganize the system of state administration of countries that do not agree with the policy of the Anglo-Saxons.

At the same time, the alliance does not shy away from using terrorist organizations in its interests, he added. NATO, he said, has for many years been a source of danger, crisis and conflict.

Three days before the Crocus City Hall attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed American warnings as outright blackmail and attempts to intimidate and destabilize our society.

Putin and other Russian officials made no mention of intelligence provided by the United States regarding the planned attack on the synagogue.

In an interview with Argumenty i Fakty published on the morning of the strike at Crocus City Hall, Peskov said NATO was waging a war against Russia, repeating a pillar of Kremlin propaganda used to justify the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and to mobilize the Russian population behind the war.

We are in a state of war. Yes, it started as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed there, when the collective West participated in it alongside Ukraine, it already became a war for us. I am convinced of that. And everyone must understand this for their internal mobilization, Peskov said.

Putin alleged a Ukrainian link to the Crocus City Hall terrorists the day after the attack when he told Russians in a speech to the nation that a window was being prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the border of State.

Leading pro-Kremlin propagandists, including Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the RT news channel, have intensified their attacks blaming Ukraine and the West. In a social media post, she claimed that Western intelligence services clearly played a direct role in the attack on Crocus City Hall, as they had identified the perpetrators.

They knew who the perpetrators were. Before detention. This is direct involvement, Simonyan posted, later adding that the source of the attack was not ISIS, but Ukraine.

Similarly, Russian lawmaker Alexander Yakubovsky claimed that Ukraine's Nazi terrorist regime was behind this terrorist attack, possibly using radical Islamists, but without Western intelligence services it would be impossible to solve it. achieve.

Another hardline Russian lawmaker, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Telegram that war cannot be considered in isolation from war with the collective West for the peaceful future of our children.

The Kremlin's efforts to blame the attack on Ukraine and the West appear to have succeeded in mobilizing Russians around the war effort. The Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that 1,700 Russians were signing contracts to fight in Ukraine every day, many of them, it added, motivated by the attack on Crocus City Hall. Over the last 10 days, 16,000 people have signed contracts, it is announced.

Shortly after the U.S. warnings were shared with Russia, authorities increased security at Crocus City Hall, according to Islam Khalilov, a 15-year-old locker boy. He told Russian media: We were warned a week ago that there could be attacks. There was training. They told us what to do, where to direct people. I was ready in principle. That week, there were the most severe controls, with dogs.

But a few days later, on a busy Friday evening, four gunmen ransacked Crocus City Hall, shooting spectators and setting the venue on fire without any resistance, according to video from the scene.

It is still unclear why security was relaxed again. Russian officials and pro-Kremlin media have avoided the issue, focusing instead on the responsibility of Ukraine and the West.

Putin, speaking at an Interior Ministry meeting on Tuesday, called for increased security at concert halls, shopping centers and other places where crowds gather.

It is important above all to bring public order and security in crowded places, in sports and transport facilities, shopping and leisure centers, schools, hospitals, universities, theaters, etc. , did he declare.

Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence on the attack on Crocus City Hall was too general to be useful.

Indeed, the FSB has received information, he said. The information was too general and did not make it possible to definitively identify the perpetrators of this horrible crime.

Shane Harris in Washington and Natalia Abbakumova in Riga contributed to this report.

