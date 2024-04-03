GM's U.S. sales fall 1.5% in first quarter, but retail deliveries jump 6%





GM (GM) reported first-quarter U.S. sales figures that beat estimates but were down from last year due to lower fleet sales. GM said truck and van sales drove results at the retail level.

For the quarter, GM delivered 594,233 vehicles, down 1.5% from last year; however, retail sales increased 6%. GM said it delivered more vehicles than any other automaker in the United States in the first quarter. According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, GM sold 591,300 vehicles in the first quarter.

GM said SUV and pickup sales boosted sales performance, with sales of full-size pickups from GMC and Chevrolet now gaining market share, now reaching 43.7 percent of the overall pickup market. SUVs like the Chevrolet Trax and other crossovers saw sales jump 11%, and the Colorado pickup was the fastest-growing midsize pickup in sales in March, GM said .

Overall, Chevrolet's retail sales increased 6%, Cadillac's 9% and Buick's 10%. GM Envolve, which is the automaker's fleet and commercial sales unit, saw sales fall 23% during the quarter, with GM citing temporary production constraints that are hurting pickup and van volume.

GM has gained retail market share year over year thanks to strong lineup and pricing, our inventory is in good shape heading into spring, and production and deliveries of Ultium platform electric vehicles are on the rise, led by the Cadillac LYRIQ. Were as expected, Marissa West, executive vice president and president of North America, said in a statement.

Delving deeper into GM's electric vehicle sales, the company reported significant gains with the Cadillac LYRIQ (5,800 units, up 499%), Hummer EV (1,668 units, up from 2 units a year ago) and the Silverado EV (1,061 units, up 499%). sale a year ago). The Silverado EV was only available to fleet customers, but will begin shipping to retail customers in the coming months, GM said.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV had only 500 sales in the quarter, although it only resumed sales in March after a sales halt due to a software issue. Looking ahead, the highly anticipated Equinox EV will begin sales later in the second quarter; GM said the Equinox EV would start around $35,000.

The ability of GM and other legacy automakers to leverage sales of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles has allowed these companies to weather the current decline in demand for electric vehicles that is affecting the biggest electric vehicle names with only minimal overall sales losses.

That being said, GM only sells a handful of electric vehicles compared to competitors like Tesla (TSLA), although it intends to sell many more when its production of the Equinox EV and Blazer EV will be completely accelerated.

Speaking of Tesla, the company reported a major delivery shortfall for the first quarter earlier today, with growing concern that demand for its vehicles has hit a low point.

GM will release its first quarter financial results before the bell on Tuesday, April 23.

