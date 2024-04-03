US warns Iran not to target it in Syria strike





The United States warned Iran on Tuesday not to retaliate against it over an attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria, telling the U.N. Security Council it had no warning regarding the Israeli strike.

The Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the attack, for which Israel has not officially taken responsibility.

Monday's strike – which Iran says killed two IRGC Quds Force generals and five other officers from the extraterritorial unit – marked one of the largest attacks ever against Iranian interests in Syria , where Israel has intensified its long-running campaign against Iran.

“We will not hesitate to defend our personnel and reiterate our previous warnings to Iran and its proxies not to take advantage of the situation – again, an attack in which we have no involvement or advanced knowledge – to resume their attacks on American personnel,” the congressman said. The American Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood.

Attacks by Iran-backed proxies against U.S. troops based in Iraq and Syria ceased in February after Washington responded to the deaths of three U.S. troops in Jordan with dozens of airstrikes on targets in Syria and Iraq linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and the militias they support. .

Wood also criticized the aggressive tactics used by Iran and its proxies. “The United States has repeatedly warned Iran not to take advantage of the situation to escalate its long-standing proxy war against Israel and other actors,” he told the Security Council.

French, Maltese, American and British diplomats hold talks ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on April 2, 2024.

Iran ignored this warning. Terrorists and other armed groups, some supported by the Syrian regime and Iran, have used Syrian territory to plan and launch attacks against Israeli and U.S. facilities and personnel.

Iran told the 15-member Security Council it reserved the right to “take a decisive response” to the attack, accusing Israel of violating the UN Founding Charter, international law and sanctity. diplomatic and consular premises.

“The United States is responsible for all crimes committed by the Israeli regime,” said Iran’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Zahra Ershadi, accusing the United States of trying to destabilize Syria and the region and accusing them of supporting Israel in its war against Palestinian Hamas militants. She added that Israel seeks to increase tensions in the region while avoiding full responsibility for its actions.

Ershadi called on the Security Council to condemn the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus. Wood said Washington did not yet have confirmation on the status of the building struck in Damascus.

“Any confirmed attack on property that was in fact a diplomatic facility would worry the United States,” he said. “Diplomatic missions and their property, as well as official diplomatic residences, must be protected, even and especially in times of armed conflict.”

Iran fully supported Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 and pledged to continue assisting the Resistance Front until the Jewish state is destroyed. The Iranian Resistance Front is a collection of armed and militant groups present in the region, stretching from Iraq to Lebanon and Yemen.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on Damascus on Tuesday, calling on “all those involved to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid further escalation,” the UN spokesperson said. UN, Stéphane Dujarric, in a press release.

“It warns that any miscalculation could lead to wider conflict in an already unstable region, with devastating consequences for civilians already experiencing unprecedented suffering in Syria, Lebanon, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the entire Middle East,” Dujarric said.

However, Monday's airstrike coincided with a public holiday for Iranian officials, which commemorates the anniversary of the death of the first Shiite Islamic imam, and the embassy should have been closed. The IRGC officers present there were not diplomats and were reportedly holding a military meeting.

Although Israel has not taken responsibility for the strike, Iran International sources say it was an Israeli operation.

With Reuters reporting

