Biden's tax hike plan would cost the US economy nearly 800,000 jobs





Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget Chair Maya MacGuineas explains the “three fundamental ways” Biden could reduce the national debt.

President Biden has proposed a series of tax hikes targeting businesses and wealthy Americans, but higher levies could strain the already fragile U.S. economy, according to the Tax Foundation.

Findings from the Tax Foundation, a group that advocates for lower taxes, found that higher taxes in Biden's sweeping budget plan for federal spending in fiscal 2025 would reduce economic output by 2.2% in the long term, would reduce wages by 1.6% and kill approximately 788,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

The policies outlined in the plan “would make the tax code more complicated, more unstable, and anti-growth, while also increasing the amount of spending in the tax code for a variety of policy goals unrelated to revenue collection” , the report says.

As part of this proposal, Biden called for a 25% minimum tax rate for households worth more than $100 million, raising the capital gains tax rate, quadrupling the income tax buyback of corporate shares at 4%, to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%. by increasing the Medicare tax paid by wealthy Americans, implementing a global minimum tax on multinational corporations, and closing the carried interest loophole used by private equity and hedge fund managers.

President Biden delivers the State of the Union address on March 7. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In total, the tax increases would reduce the federal deficit by about $3 trillion. Money from newly generated revenue would also help fund costly new programs launched by the president, including a monthly tax credit to help some homeowners offset hefty monthly mortgage payments, child care subsidies and lower prescription medications.

In the case of the capital gains tax, the proposed changes “would push the United States beyond international standards,” according to the Tax Foundation.

By taxing the capital gains of wealthy Americans as ordinary income, Biden would eventually increase the top tax rate paid on capital gains to 49.9%, the highest level of the 38 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, DC, April 17, 2023. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

But the Tax Foundation's analysis called the corporate income tax proposal “the most damaging” to economic growth. The budget proposal would raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, undoing a key part of former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax law. The measure also calls for increasing the taxes U.S. companies owe on their foreign profits to 21%, nearly double the current rate of 10.5%.

The increase in corporate taxes is the “main driver of negative economic effects” and would alone reduce the country's GDP by 0.9%, wages by 0.8% and job creation full-time equivalents of 192,000, according to the study.

A worker uses a metal cutting machine at the Gent Machine Co. plant in Cleveland on May 26, 2021. (Reuters/Timothy Aeppel / Reuters Photos)

“Our economic estimates likely underestimate the effects of the budget since they exclude two new and highly uncertain but significant tax increases on high earners and multinational corporations, namely a new minimum tax on capital gains not carried out and an undertaxed profits rule (UTPR) consistent with the OECD and G20 Global Minimum Tax Model Rules,” the report said.

The proposals, however, are unlikely to garner support from a deeply divided Congress and face almost certain rejection from Republicans who control the House.

