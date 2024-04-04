LG's 2024 OLED TVs have finally arrived at UK prices, and you can pre-order them now, along with a free soundbar.





LG's 2024 OLED TV has appeared available for pre-order in the UK on the brand's website, and not only does it come with a free soundbar, it's also cheaper than you'd expect.

When LG revealed U.S. prices for its 2024 OLED TVs in late February, it was noted that both the LG G4 and LG C4 had increased prices. At the time we assumed the same would be true in the UK. However, UK prices on LG.com suggest that most 2024 models will be cheaper than expected.

And to sweeten the deal, LG has launched a sale that starts today (April 3) and runs until April 16. In this sale, not only is it cheaper than you'd expect, but you can get the new OLED along with a free soundbar.

One particular offer that caught our eye (highlighted below) is for the 55-inch LG C4. Retailing at £1,899, it's cheaper than the £2,099 launch price of the previous LG C3, which was one of last year's best TVs, and also comes with a free LG US9CS soundbar.

Interestingly, the price of one of the most anticipated OLED TVs of 2024, the LG B4, may also be confirmed. The LG B4 is capable of this thanks to a new, smaller 48-inch model, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and the Alpha 8 AI processor that promises improved processing power. Brightness is similar to LG C3.

Unfortunately there's no listing for the 48in B4 yet, but it's good to see that other sizes, including the 55in, 65in and 77in, are around £200 cheaper than the C4. It stopped the LG B3 last year.

Below we've listed all UK prices for the LG B4, C4 and G4 available on the site, although some models and sizes are missing. Below are the prices for the TV alone, not included in LG sales.

LG G4LG OLED55G4: £2,399LG OLED65G4: £3,299LG OLED77G4: £4,499

The LG G4 appears to have two models: the G46 and the G4S. G4S comes as a model with a stand included.

LG C4LG OLED42C4: KRW 1,399LG OLED48C4: KRW 1,499LG OLED55C4: KRW 1,899LG OLED65C4: KRW 2,699LG OLED77C4: KRW 3,799LG B4LG OLED55B4: KRW 1,699LG OLED65B4: KRW 2,500LG OLED77B4: KRW 3,49 The 9A won price reduction is a welcomed sight.

The real headline here is that even after this limited pre-order deal period ends, prices for LG's 2024 OLED TV range appear to be cheaper, or at least similar, to last year's prices, especially after the price increase in the US.

I haven't had a chance to fully test this TV yet, but I'm already impressed from what I've seen in person. The LG C4's brightness boost is realistic with better HDR highlights and a 144Hz refresh rate, while the LG G4 includes a new stand on the 55-inch and 65-inch models, so it's more than just added brightness (subject to regional availability) ). And there's the new Alpha 11 AI chip for even more improvements.

LG C4 and G4 also support wireless, lossless Dolby Atmos sound with compatible LG soundbars and support the new Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode. This mode combines all the best parts of the picture setup – the vivid punch and naturalness of Dolby Vision HDR and the most accurate picture of Filmmaker mode.

If this TV is similar to its predecessors LG B3, LG C3, and LG G3, which were all among the best OLED TVs of 2023, it will definitely be a success. We'll have to wait until we've done the full testing to be sure, but it's always nice to see cost savings we didn't think we could get in the meantime.

