Create a new minister to protect the British flag and call on senior lawmakers to do so

Sign up for our View from Westminster emails and get expert analysis delivered straight to your inbox. Receive your free View from Westminster email

Conservative MPs have called for the introduction of a new ministerial post to protect the British flag following criticism of the redesigned England and Team GB kits.

Henry Smith, MP for Crawley and chairman of the Flags & Heraldry parliamentary group, said he was sick of the constant erosion of respect for our national symbols.

Earlier this week, the British Olympic Association faced backlash for selling Union Jack merchandise in colors other than red, white and blue.

Designers introduced options including shades of pink and purple instead of the traditional flag colors associated with the British Olympic team.

A similar move followed after Nike changed the cross to purple and blue horizontal stripes on the back of the England football team's shirts ahead of Euro 2024.

The US company said the colors were inspired by the training kit worn by England's 1966 World Cup winners.

Nike has altered the cross with purple and blue horizontal stripes on the back of the England football team's shirts ahead of Euro 2024.

(Activity image via Reuters)

In an interview with GB News, Mr Smith said: We have seen the continued erosion of British identity.

People died for freedom under the British flag. I think that should be respected.

I'm sick of the constant erosion of respect for our national symbol and suspect this is deliberate and that Team GB probably panicked and withdrew it to say the Union Jack will be properly featured on the kit. .

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has previously waded into the debate, saying kit manufacturers should not touch the St Georges Cross.

Labor leader Kier Starmer echoed the PM's comments.

Mr Smith added that he welcomed the idea of ​​a minister taking responsibility for national symbols.

He said: It costs nothing more, it just establishes a point of responsibility for the government to protect our national symbols.

Many of our symbols are now under real deliberate attack by those seeking to pursue a culture war, to undo what it means to be British and all the great work we have achieved.

One of the things I reflected on was that the Union Jack is actually a very trendy and popular symbol around the world. You see the Union Jack everywhere, and it's probably one of the most recognizable national flags in the world.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Flags and Coat of Arms, chaired by Mr Smith, aims to promote the flying of the British flag and flags in relation to the United Kingdom, its territories, dependencies, Commonwealth, heraldry, British symbols and related issues.

A British Olympic Association spokesperson said: All Team GB athletes will wear the Union Jack as usual in Paris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/union-jack-flag-st-george-b2522729.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos