Vampire Weekend, tough and beautiful, “Only God Was Above Us”





Vampire Weekend's recordings have often been characterized by a kind of cleanliness, a neat fusion of Ezra Koenig's pop-writing intelligence and the band's instrumental economy. The band's new album Only God Was Above Us offers something different, moving away from the brighter, messier aspects of 2019's Father of the Bride with a resolute penchant for experimentation and surprising, often harsh, new textures. The results showcase a band that, nearly two decades later, is ready to challenge its fans and produce a soundtrack for a reality that is teeming with noise and discord.

Opening song “Ice Cream Piano” announces itself with a lo-fi buzz, then changes tempo several times before finishing its final vamp as one of the loudest things they've ever produced. Single “Classical” has a rave-style breakbeat and distorted electric guitar flourishes, but still manages to convey a rich feel with some atonal alternations/pretty touches of piano and free-jazz saxophone. “Mary Boone,” a nod to the famous New York gallery owner, takes the drum loop from Soul II Soul’s “Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)” but adds a commanding choral arrangement to reinforce the rhythm and the melody.

Koenig's keen eye for song structure remains a staple, preventing these compositions from drifting too far into strangeness. The languid groove of “Capricorn” is bathed in reverb and takes a dub-like mixing approach, as instrumental accompaniment drifts in and out without warning, but Koenig's major chorus is as instantly hummable as it is empathetic. “Too old to die young, too young to live alone / Sifting through the centuries to live your own moments,” he sings. Likewise, “Connect” features dizzying piano arpeggios that blend and harsh instrumental solos that dance in and out of the mix, but it returns faithfully to its oddly catchy and more reserved chorus.

As always, Koenig's lyrics are dense with allusions – obscure bits of New York history, relatives overseas, and sandhogs working in underground tunnels. But there is also the feeling of having to take into account the past and the present. “Classical” and “Ice Cream Piano” both refer to the ways in which power can normalize inhumanity or grant undeserved privilege to future generations. “We are all sons of vampires who have drunk the neck of the old world,” Koenig sings at one point. Trending Editors' Choice

Sometimes, as in “Pravda” and “Gen-X Cops,” these lyrics are swallowed up under shattering walls of noise, rendering them almost unintelligible in places where it might have made sense to retreat. Other times, the production choices are sudden and jarring – horns that issue startling warnings in “The Surfer,” a sharp push from too many faders in a few other cases – in a way that distracts from the 'pay attention to what's happening lyrically, which is perhaps part of the point.

Ultimately, Only God Was Above Us comes out with a sense of cautious optimism. Closing track “Hope” is nearly eight minutes long – epic by Vampire Weekend standards – and combines its beautiful descending piano melody with Koenig’s inventory of injustices. “The enemy is invincible, I hope you let him go,” he repeats every moment. It reminds us that life is often complicated and that we must learn to continue. With Only God Was Above Us, Vampire Weekend found the strange beauty within this mess.

