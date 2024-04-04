United States Steel Company (X)





The deal launches a project to capture emissions from US Steels' blast furnaces. CarbonFrees SkyCycle technology will capture and mineralize up to 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year at US Steels' plant in Gary, Indiana, to convert the emissions into specialty grade carbon. neutral calcium carbonate The project will be the first commercial-scale carbon capture and utilization plant in a steel mill in North America.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Antonio, Texas April 3, 2024 United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) (NYSE: X) and CarbonFree, a leader in carbon capture technology, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to capture carbon emissions generated by the United States. Steels Gary works on blast furnaces in a one-of-a-kind project. The project will use CarbonFrees SkyCycle technology to capture and mineralize up to 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, equivalent to the emissions produced by nearly 12,000 passenger cars per year, and will have the potential to be expanded into coming years.

US Steels' participation aligns with its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Additionally, the initial SkyCycle project meets growing customer demand for low-emission products, such as verdeX advanced sustainable steel. The project is the first step in exploring the scalability of this technology for possible future implementation across the enterprise.

Construction of the SkyCycle plant at U.S. Steel Gary Works is expected to begin as early as summer 2024, with operations expected to begin in 2026. The definitive agreement has a term of 20 years following its in-service date.

CarbonFree's patented SkyCycle solution captures carbon emissions from hard-to-reduce industrial sources before they enter the atmosphere and converts them into a carbon-neutral version of calcium carbonate, essential for creating paper and paper. plastics, as well as personal care, paint and construction products. Calcium carbonate produced by CarbonFree from captured carbon dioxide can help decarbonize global supply chains by enabling manufacturers to reduce scope 3 emissions, or it can be stored in an environmentally friendly way without having to use of pipelines or disposal wells.

US Steel is setting a precedent for how manufacturers can and should proactively manage their carbon emissions, and CarbonFree is honored to play a role in that legacy, said Martin Keighley, CEO of CarbonFree. At CarbonFree, we are pioneering the cost-effective use of carbon capture through revolutionary specialty chemical manufacturing using carbon dioxide waste as the primary feedstock. As carbon capture continues to be recognized as an indispensable solution on the path to carbon neutrality for carbon-intensive industries, we look forward to helping US Steel achieve its decarbonization goals while providing benefits economic and environmental benefits to the City of Gary and the State of Indiana.

By leveraging cutting-edge carbon capture technologies, US Steel and CarbonFree aim to revolutionize the steel industry, reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. The partnership will likely allow US Steel to offer steel used in the automotive, appliance and packaging industries with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

In addition to capturing carbon dioxide, CarbonFree will use the slag produced by the blast furnace operation as part of the calcium carbonate production process.

Innovating to capture carbon in an integrated factory is the latest example of how steel is enabling a more sustainable future, said Scott Buckiso, senior vice president and chief manufacturing officer at US Steel. Additionally, US Steel has a history of firsts that it builds on with confidence. The use of SkyCycle technology for the first project of its kind in North America is expected to benefit the community for generations to come.

US Steel employs more than 4,300 people at Gary Works. The plant creates an economic multiplier effect, supporting thousands of additional steel mill, chemical, energy, transportation and supplier jobs in Lake and Porter counties and the greater United States. .

About US Steel

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With a relentless focus on safety, US Steel's customer-centric Best for All strategy advances a safer, more sustainable future for US Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, US Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, container and packaging industries with high-value steel products such as US Steel's proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. US Steel also maintains competitively advantageous iron ore production and has an annual crude steel production capacity of 22.4 million net tons. US Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has world-class operations throughout the United States and Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

About CarbonFree

CarbonFree is a carbon capture company committed to decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries and global supply chains. Its SkyCycle technology captures carbon dioxide produced by industrial facilities before entering the atmosphere, then converts the emissions into chemicals essential to the specialty chemicals market. CarbonFree's first generation technology, SkyMine, has been operational since 2016 and is one of the first and largest industrial-scale carbon mineralization facilities in the world, operating alongside a cement plant in San Antonio . CarbonFree is a member of the Carbon Capture Coalition (CCC), Decarb Connect and the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) and was part of the first Carbon to Value (C2V) cohort. For more information about CarbonFree, visit www.carbonfree.cc.

