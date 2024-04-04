Britain is breaking international law by continuing to arm Israel, Sunak warns | political news





Britain is breaking international law by continuing to arm Israel, Rishi Sunak has warned.

Three former Supreme Court justices are among more than 600 lawyers and academics who signed a 17-page letter warning that the situation in Gaza is “catastrophic.”

There are growing calls for the British government to stop arms exports to Israel after three British aid workers were killed in an airstrike.

Image: John Chapman, Jim Henderson and James Kirby all killed in airstrike

John Chapman, Jim Henderson and James Kirby were among seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed when the convoy they were in was attacked on Monday. The Israel Defense Forces called it a “serious mistake.”

The letter warns that, given the International Court of Justice's opinion that there is a plausible risk of genocide, the UK government has a legal obligation to take action to prevent it.

The signatories said: “We welcome the government’s increasingly strong calls for a cessation of fighting and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, while… sales of weapons and weapons systems to Israel… will decline significantly. “Your government’s obligations under international law are insufficient.”

Ministers were also urged to work for a ceasefire and sanction “individuals and groups who have made statements inciting genocide against Palestinians”.

Politics Live: 'The threat is greater now than the end of the Cold War'

Image: World Central Kitchen car killed in Israeli airstrike

Their letter demands that funding be restored to aid agency UNRWA, which was withdrawn after its staff were accused of taking part in the October 7 attack led by Hamas.

And it said “serious action” was needed “to avoid UK complicity in serious breaches of international law, including potential breaches of the Genocide Convention”.

Signatories include former Chief Justice Lady Hale and former Justices Sumption and Lord Wilson.

Labor shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the government should make public legal advice on whether Israel had broken international law and halt arms sales if there was a risk the weapons could be used to “seriously breach international humanitarian law”. .

Read more: Who were the aid workers killed in the airstrikes? Gaza aid agencies suspended work

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:49 Dead aid workers transported to Egypt

The Lib Dems and SNP went further and called for arms exports to be blocked.

Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem, said halting arms sales would “send a strong signal from a close ally of Israel that we think this is unacceptable”. Meanwhile, Humza Yousaf, Scotland's first minister and leader of the SNP, said the UK had to risk: “He was involved in the murder of innocent civilians.”

The government does not supply arms directly to Israel, but grants export licenses to British companies to sell weapons to Israel.

The United States remains the largest supplier of weapons to Israel. Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell recently told lawmakers that British exports account for just 0.02% of Israel's military revenues.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:31 IDF statement on deceased aid worker

Britain has suspended arms sales licenses to Israel twice in decades, but the Prime Minister has so far rejected calls to do so again.

In an interview with The Sun, Mr Sunak said the UK had a “very careful export licensing regime that we adhere to”.

“There is a set of rules, regulations and procedures that we must follow at all times,” he said. “I have consistently made it clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu since the beginning of this conflict that we defend our rights and Israel’s right to defend itself.” . “Protecting our people against Hamas attacks requires protecting civilian lives in accordance with international humanitarian law, and unfortunately too many civilians have already lost their lives.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-is-breaching-international-law-by-continuing-to-arm-israel-sunak-warned-13107474 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos