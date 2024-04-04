US and China continue talks, but economic gap remains wide





When Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen visited Beijing last summer, her mission was to restore dialogue between the world's largest economies and stabilize a relationship that seemed to have hit rock bottom.

The United States and China have established formal economic working groups to continue dialogue. A few months later, Ms. Yellen met with her Chinese counterparts in San Francisco and Morocco. And the Treasury secretary's consumption of a dish made with psychedelic magic mushrooms at a Yunnan-style restaurant in Beijing sparked something of a culinary craze in China, where Ms. Yellen is popular for being a renowned economist.

But despite these signs of progress, thorny economic issues continue to divide China and the United States. When Ms. Yellen arrives Thursday for four days of meetings in Guangzhou and Beijing, the two sides are expected to exchange views on the state of the global economy, the Biden administration's concerns about China's wave of exports of green energy technologies and Beijing's frustrations with increasing exports of green energy technologies. barriers to Chinese investment in the United States.

We don't want to decouple our economies, Yellen said Wednesday during a stopover in Alaska on her way to China. We want to continue and we believe we both benefit from trade and investment, but there has to be a level playing field.

But she suggested the administration was prepared to take new trade measures against China to ensure the survival of the clean energy sector that the United States is trying to develop through tax subsidies and other investments.

Here are some of the most controversial issues that have sowed division between the United States and China.

A flood of clean energy exports

One of Ms. Yellen's top priorities will be to voice the Biden administration's deep concerns that a glut of heavily subsidized green technology exports from China is distorting global markets.

Ms. Yellen, during a visit to a solar cell factory in Georgia last week, argued that an increase in Chinese exports of electric vehicles, batteries and solar technology was problematic at a time when the United States are spending huge sums of money trying to develop these industries. She argued that China was following the same pattern it used when it flooded global markets with cheap, state-subsidized steel and aluminum, thereby harming U.S. producers unable to compete.

On Wednesday, Ms. Yellen suggested that the United States could take steps to ensure that money spent under the Inflation Reduction Act is not undermined by Chinese practices.

“We provide tax subsidies to some of these sectors, and I wouldn't want to rule out other possible ways in which we could protect them,” she said when asked about the possibility of new duties. customs duties on Chinese imports.

China has focused on factory production to strengthen its spray economy. Its exports, measured in dollars, rose 7 percent in January and February compared to last year. The increase in exports has also angered European Union officials, and the bloc announced last month that it was preparing to impose tariffs, which are import taxes, on all goods. electric cars from China.

China has pushed back against claims that its economy is struggling and too dependent on exports. But it has set an ambitious economic growth target of around 5% for this year, and achieving it will depend largely on strong demand for goods produced by China's electric vehicle, solar panel and technology factories. consumer electronics.

American rates

The Biden administration has maintained tariffs on more than $300 billion in Chinese goods. These levies, imposed for the first time by the Trump administration, remain a significant source of tension between the two countries.

Ms. Yellen came to power claiming that tariffs were taxes on consumers and argued that Trump's levies were poorly designed. However, reducing tariffs is particularly difficult during an election, and it is unlikely that Ms. Yellen will be able to offer much relief to China on this front.

The White House has considered easing some tariffs that hit U.S. consumers and imposing new ones that would focus on Chinese green energy exports.

And a new round of U.S. solar tariffs could happen this summer, when President Biden's two-year pause imposed in 2022 expires.

China has its own gripes with U.S. trade policies and filed a complaint last week with the World Trade Organization, saying the Biden administration's electric vehicle subsidy policies are discriminatory.

Cross-border investment

The United States and China both say they welcome foreign investment, but their policies remain hostile.

American companies operating in China complained last year of having their offices raided and being harassed by Chinese authorities. Ms. Yellen, who will meet with U.S. business leaders in Guangzhou, is seeking to clarify the scope of a Chinese anti-espionage law that foreign companies say will bring greater government scrutiny.

China's leaders are working to change the perception that the country is no longer a wise place for foreign investors to put their money. Beijing has reason to worry: Foreign direct investment in China fell last year to its lowest levels in three decades, and the government has taken a series of measures that have made foreign companies feel that the country is increasingly hostile to operate in. Additionally, concerns about China's economy have made many companies less willing to tolerate the compromises of running a business in the country.

Last month, Premier Li Qiang, China's number two, said the government was removing restrictions on foreign investment to make the country a preferred destination for foreign funds.

And Xi Jinping, China's leader, met last week with a delegation of visiting U.S. business leaders and said China remained committed to economic reform.

However, in a sign of mixed messages from Beijing, on the same day as Mr. Xi's meeting, China's Ministry of State Security warned the public about the intelligence risk posed by foreign consultancies, the type of consulting firms that foreign companies rely on to fulfill their obligations. diligence for investments.

The United States is also taking a tougher approach. In a call this week, Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi discussed the fate of TikTok, the social media platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The House of Representatives passed legislation last month that would force the sale of the company over national security concerns, and Mr. Biden has said he supports the bill, which still needs to pass the Senate to become a law. China should block a forced sale of TikTok, and Chinese officials should raise the issue with Ms. Yellen.

The Biden administration is also trying to crack down on money flows to China, including by banning new U.S. investment in key technology industries that could be used to boost Beijing's military capabilities. It has also limited China's ability to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, the US climate and energy law.

Punishments

As Treasury secretary, Ms. Yellen oversees the U.S. sanctions program, which in recent months has been increasingly directed against China.

In late March, the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on China's elite hacking units, accusing Beijing's main spy agency of years-long efforts to plant malware in U.S. power grids, defense systems and other critical infrastructure, and stealing the voting records of 40 million people. British citizens.

Ms Yellen has pressured China not to help Russia evade US sanctions. In a speech last year, she expressed dismay at the no-holds-barred partnership between China and Russia and said it was essential that China not provide Russia with material support or aid. to circumvent sanctions.

The Treasury Department is also increasingly interested in Hong Kong-based companies accused of helping Russia and Iran circumvent U.S. sanctions.

Technological restrictions

The United States has imposed significant restrictions on the sale of advanced computer chips, chipmaking equipment and related products to China, saying Beijing has used the products to develop advanced weapons and surveillance systems which went against the national security interests of the United States.

China continues to be irritated by these restrictions. After the White House last week revised rules for exporting American artificial intelligence chips and chipmaking equipment, China criticized the United States, saying it was arbitrarily changing the rules and created more barriers to trade.

China sees the tightening of controls as part of a U.S. strategy to thwart the country's rise by limiting access to products critical to the advancement of AI and other next-generation technologies.

Daisuke Wakabayashi contributed reporting from Seoul.

