



A YouGov poll found that a majority of British voters support a ban on arms sales to Israel.

The study, one of the first up-to-date assessments of whether Israel is losing public support in a key ally, also suggests that most people believe the Israeli government is violating human rights in the Gaza Strip.

The loss of public support from Britain will be a wake-up call for Israel, which has always relied on strong support from Britain.

The poll was commissioned by Action for Humanity and conducted before Israeli airstrikes killed seven aid workers. Israel has apologized for this but has yet to provide an explanation.

Opinion polls show that a majority of 56-17% of British voters support a ban on arms and parts exports. Between 59% and 12% of voters said Israel is violating human rights in the Gaza Strip.

Unlike the United States, there has been little British public opinion polling on Israel's actions in Gaza. The findings suggest that Israel's public diplomacy efforts have failed to persuade the British public.

The poll found strong support for an arms export ban among voters likely to vote Labor at the next election. An overwhelming 71% to 9% of those planning to vote Labor support a ban on arms exports, while Liberal Democrat voters support a ban by 70% to 14% and Conservative voters support it by 38% to 36%. When asked whether Israel is violating human rights, Conservative voters responded by 2 to 1 that Israel is violating human rights.

Public opinion in the West matters in the Gaza conflict as it does in other wars. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel's efforts to destroy the militant Hamas depend on continued support from the West.

Many senior Israeli politicians have discussed the gradual erosion of international support, and some are openly concerned that Israel is sliding into a long-term state of abandonment.

Despite the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, the deaths of British, Polish, Canadian and Australian aid workers appear to have been responsible for the collapse of the Western dam.

Labor has so far not called for a ban on arms exports and has limited itself to demanding that Britain's Foreign Office make public its legal advice on whether Israel has violated international humanitarian law. Opinion polls suggest Labor could call for a ban on arms exports without alienating its supporters.

The sample size of the YouGov poll was more than 2,000. The majority of Conservative voters in 2019 who supported the embargo were significantly larger than those who plan to vote Conservative in the next election, suggesting that voters who break away from the Conservative Party in particular are opposed to Israel's actions.

Former Labor Mideast Secretary Peter Hain said: The Conservative government's inaction has emboldened Israel to continue to ignore its obligations under international law to protect Palestinian civilians, who are being denied basic humanitarian protection.

Labor must demand that the Government stop exporting all arms and components to Israel. This is about upholding human rights, the international rules-based system and ensuring accountability in environments where innocent lives are at stake.

Othman Moqbel, Chief Executive of Action for Humanity, said: Aid agencies, including Action for Humanity, are risking their lives to provide humanitarian assistance, with aid convoys and service locations facing direct targeting despite no indications of conflict.

The UK must finally take action to protect those who provide life-saving aid and hold accountable those who break international law.

