



TALLINN, Estonia (AP) The head of Russia's National Security Council said Wednesday that the United States shares responsibility for the attack by gunmen on a Moscow concert hall that killed 145 people, although a branch of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Since the March 22 attack on Crocus City Hall, the deadliest on Russian soil in two decades, Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly asserted, without presenting evidence, that it was organized by Ukraine, which has been fighting for more than a year against a Russian invasion. only two years.

An Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack and kyiv has consistently denied any involvement.

They are trying to impose on us that the terrorist act was not committed by the Kiev regime, but by supporters of radical Islamic ideology, perhaps members of the Afghan branch of ISIS, said the Security Council Chairman Nikolai Patrushev during a meeting in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. security councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The SCO is a regional economic and security bloc made up of nine countries, including China, India and Iran.

But it is much more important to quickly establish who is the client and sponsor of this monstrous crime. His traces lead to the Ukrainian special services. But everyone knows that the kyiv regime is not independent and is completely controlled by the United States, Patrushev said.

Four suspected gunmen were captured the day after the attack in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. Putin and other officials say the gunmen arranged their passage into Ukraine. Six other alleged accomplices were also arrested.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry put the death toll from the attack at 144, but children's rights ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova said Wednesday that a sixth child injured in the attack had died. .

The attack came two weeks after the U.S. Embassy in Russia issued a warning that it was monitoring reports of planned terrorist attacks against public targets. The US State Department said information about the planned attacks had been passed to Russian officials.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment in a conference call Wednesday on a Washington Post report that U.S. officials had specifically identified Crocus City Hall as a potential target, saying it was a matter of security services.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova rejected the information and told journalists at a press briefing that I would really like to ask you to receive factual information on this topic from states -United. In other words, when and to whom did they transmit this information.

Also on Wednesday, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office sent requests for information to the United States, Germany, France and Cyprus on the potential involvement of Western countries in terrorist attacks against Russia, reported the official Tass news agency.

