Anduril to provide robotic combat vehicle software to the US Army





The U.S. Army and Defense Innovation Unit has selected Anduril Industries to develop a software framework considered fundamental to testing and deploying future robotic combat vehicle payloads.

The company announced the deal on April 3 without providing details on the length of the contract. A spokesperson declined to say what the value of the deal was.

Robotic combat vehicles are unmanned systems designed to work alongside soldiers, transporting supplies or monitoring adversaries with sophisticated sensors. The RCVs are also part of a broader Army overhaul dubbed the Next Generation Combat Vehicle, which includes the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Fighting Vehicle, formerly the Optional Crewed Combat Vehicle.

Anduril's digital effort will enable RCV variants to navigate the field, exchange and adopt government-owned and third-party autonomy stacks, and enable remote management of equipment. 'a vehicle, according to its announcement.

Integrating disparate hardware and software is a critical step in the development and validation of any autonomous system, said Zach Mears, senior vice president of Anduril, in a statement.

In September, the Army tapped General Dynamics Land Systems, McQ, Oshkosh Defense and Textron Systems to build RCV prototypes, marking the start of a competition. The service later said it would no longer pursue separate light, medium and heavy models, but instead would move toward a one-size-fits-all platform that could hold specialized equipment such as screen dispensers. smoke and electronic warfare tools.

As the Army evaluates potential payloads, software modules and autonomy stacks for the RCV program, developing a robust and flexible integration framework will prove critical to the program's success, Mears said.

The RCV effort is growing in importance as Army leaders encourage human-machine collaboration.

The Services' budget request for FY 2025 included millions of dollars for human-machine integrated training, or H-MIF. Robots and other machines programmed to run a machine, or whose control is transmitted remotely, could significantly reduce risks to humans, potentially reducing the number of casualties.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development, for a South Carolina daily newspaper. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

