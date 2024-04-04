Early warning system to track Asian hornets unveiled by British researchers | insect





An early warning system designed to use artificial intelligence to track and track predatory Asian hornets has been revealed by experts at a British university.

Researchers at the University of Exeter have invented a system to attract wasps to a monitoring station. They land on food-soaked sponge cloth and an overhead camera captures the images.

AI identifies whether they are Asian hornets, which pose an existential threat to British honey bees. If it is a wasp, an alert will be sent to the operator's phone or computer.

If the wasps find an apparently safe food source, they are likely to return, and the team can track the Asian hornets back to their nests.

Asian hornets (Vespa velutina) have already invaded much of mainland Europe and it has emerged they may have become established in the UK after the insect was first sighted last month.

They sit outside the hive and catch bees as they come in and out. Just one Asian hornet can hunt and eat 30 to 50 bees a day.

The Exeter researchers' invention, called VespAI, could be a game-changer because once Asian hornets are established, they are nearly impossible to remove, making it important to detect Asian hornets arriving in the area early, before new queens are produced. . The goal is to keep component costs below 100 so that the device can be widely used.

The wasp lands on a food-soaked sponge cloth inside the device, and an overhead camera captures the images. Photo: see caption

Thomas OShea-Wheller, from the Institute for Environment and Sustainability at Penryn Campus in Cornwall, said our goal was to develop cost-effective and versatile products that could be used by anyone, from governments to private beekeepers. The study tested a prototype version and the results were encouraging.

The UK's current response strategy relies on people seeing, identifying and reporting Asian hornets, but the majority have been found to be cases of mistaken identity. Typically, less than 1% of suspected Asian hornet sightings turn out to be accurate.

VespAI works using microprocessors, or tiny computers, that remain dormant unless sensors identify an insect within the wasp's size range.

When this happens, the system's AI algorithms are activated to analyze the image to determine if it is an Asian hornet. If an Asian hornet is detected, the monitor will send an alert to the user.

Dr Peter Kennedy, who worked on the project, said: “The majority of reports submitted are misidentifications of native species. This means the agency must manually verify thousands of images each year.

In some parts of Europe, detection relies on trapping wasps, but these traps kill many native insects and have little effect on Asian wasp numbers. VespAI ensures that live wasps can be tracked to their nests, which is the only effective way to destroy them.

Tracking teams can find nests by observing the direction they fly. By repeating this at other nearby points, the location of the nest can be estimated through triangulation.

The system was tested on the island of Jersey, where many Asian hornet infestations occur. Thousands of images of Asian hornets and other insects were collected, and the AI ​​learned how to identify Asian hornets based on their color, size, and shape.

This year the team will begin deploying further prototypes, working with the UK Government, the National Bee Unit, the British Beekeepers Association and the Vita Bee Health company.

A paper on the device, called VespAI: A deep learning-based system for invasive wasp detection, was published in the journal Communications Biology.

