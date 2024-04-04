US ally seizes Chinese ships





South Korea's coast guard late last month seized five Chinese vessels suspected of fishing illegally in the country's waters, confiscating boats and expelling several crew members.

The coast guard said it carried out the raid while on patrol with South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the country's exclusive economic zone.

An exclusive economic zone is a 200 nautical mile (230 mile) zone in which maritime law grants a coastal country exclusive right to natural resources.

Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing significantly harms fish stocks, ecosystems and the livelihoods of legal fishers globally. China, which has the largest deep-sea fishing fleet in the world, plays an important role in this issue.

The 30 ships and three aircraft participating in the joint patrol operated near Jeju Island from March 25 to 31, Korean daily JoongAng reported.

The country's coast guard has said that on average, 300 Chinese vessels fish illegally in the country's exclusive waters every day, with the figure dropping to around 140 during periods of intensified crackdown.

One of the Chinese boats had prepared 31 large fishing nets, each worth more than $44,000, according to maritime law enforcement. Members of the patrol destroyed 20 of them and planned to take possession of the others.

A Chinese ship was also caught entering waters near the de facto maritime border separating South Korea from the North.

The crew was found to have under-reported their catches. They also used a type of net banned in South Korea because it was specifically designed to catch even young fish, thereby depleting local stocks.

The Coast Guard imposed fines totaling $333,000 and arrested one of the boats' captains. Five of the Chinese nationals were later deported, according to the report.

Indian and South Korean coast guard vessels in the Bay of Bengal on June 10, 2016. The South Korean coast guard seized five Chinese vessels for allegedly fishing illegally in March. Indian and South Korean coast guard vessels in the Bay of Bengal on June 10, 2016. The South Korean coast guard seized five Chinese vessels for allegedly fishing illegally in March. Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images

“We will take strong action against those who carry out illegal fishing activities, destroying marine resources by sweeping away young fish,” the Korean daily JoongAng said, quoting a coast guard official.

The official pointed out that Seoul regularly reveals illegal fishing activities with international perpetrators' home countries during diplomatic negotiations and urges them to take preventive measures.

Newsweek has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the Korea Ocean Data Center for written comment.

Chinese fishing vessels are often linked to overfishing and resource exploitation in international waters and other countries' exclusive economic zones, undermining efforts to support marine populations and enforce regulations .

Last month, Chinese fishing boats suspected of violating Vanuatu's fishing laws were boarded by officials from the South Pacific country's fisheries agency, as well as members of the US Coast Guard who patrolled with them as part of a capacity-building program known as Operation Pacific Blue.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/south-korea-seizes-chinese-fishing-vessels-1886342 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos