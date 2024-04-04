Britain is hotter than Lisbon and Nice, with the warmest weather of the year expected this weekend | uk news





Parts of the UK are likely to experience warmer weather than Lisbon and southern France this weekend, as temperatures are expected to surpass this year's highest.

Temperatures across southeast England on Saturday are expected to be in the low 20s, with highs unlikely to reach 24 degrees. This is one degree higher than Madrid.

If forecasts hold, this would surpass the 19.9C spike recorded in north-west Scotland in January.

The warm conditions are due to a storm system and winds from the south-west bringing above-average temperatures to many parts of the UK.

Temperatures in Nice, on France's Côte d'Azur, are expected to drop slightly to 18 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the Portuguese capital is expected to hit 17 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the French Meteorological Agency forecast.

Despite the favorable thermometer reading, the Met Office said unseasonable winds sweeping across the UK would dampen Saturday's warmth.

Met Office Craig Snell said: “Temperatures will be somewhat milder due to strong winds, which are likely to be gusty in parts of western England.”

Sky News meteorologist Christopher England said Saturday's heat wave would be “very short-lived” and temperatures on Sunday would fall into the mid-teens, similar to temperatures this week.

Unsettled conditions will continue this week as a low pressure system brings showers and prolonged rain. This is especially true on Thursday when heavy rain falls in southern areas.

Image: More rain is expected across the UK this week. Photo:PA

The UK had experienced record rainfall for a year and a half until last month, according to Met Office statistics.

This was the highest amount of rain in an 18-month period in the UK since comparable data began being collected in 1836.

Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson said the wet conditions “depended on the location of the jet stream, which was close to or over the UK, which often delivers low pressure systems and a lot of rain.”

She added: “The weather has also been milder, thanks to warmer air that can hold more water. For every degree Celsius the temperature rises, the atmosphere can hold 7% more water vapor.”

