One in five Americans think violence could resolve divisions in US, poll finds





One in five American adults believe Americans may have to resort to violence to get their own country back on track, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll, an attitude that experts say puts the nation in an incredibly difficult situation. dangerous over the coming months. before the 2024 presidential election.

Most Americans, regardless of political affiliation, do not believe violence is a solution to domestic political divisions, according to this latest poll. But Republicans were more likely than Democrats or independents and slightly more likely than the general population to say force might be necessary to correct course.

At recent re-election campaign rallies, presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump has questioned the humanity of immigrants, discussed a highly controversial bloodbath for the country if he is not re-elected, and described people who were convicted of criminal offenses on January 6. as hostages.

READ MORE: Why Trump's alarmist message on immigration could resonate beyond his base

His speeches often try to convince people that the country is going downhill, that things are horrible and that only he can fix them, said Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan and author of Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America.

These latest polling results suggest, to some extent, that these strategies are working and highlight that we need strong voices to resist, said McQuade, who served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

It's an incredibly dangerous place, she said.

McQuade added that authoritarians throughout history have deployed this tactic, evoking fear to manipulate people's emotions.

Violence is not the way to get our country back on track, said David Avella, president of GOPAC, a state and local Republican political education organization. He noted that the United States is still a country where Democrats, Republicans and independents still coexist and where most people (68 percent, according to this poll) believe that the American dream remains achievable.

We are still a country that believes in law and order, and everyone must always follow the rules, Avella said.

While most Americans seem to agree with this, some have taken a softer stance. That poll found that about 25 percent of American adults thought a president should be shielded from crimes committed while in office. Republicans, at 34 percent, were nearly twice as likely as Democrats (18 percent) or independents (19 percent) to feel this way.

Additionally, 41 percent of Americans overall said the nation has strayed so far from the path that it needs a leader willing to break the rules. Across partisan lines, 56 percent of Republicans, 28 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of independents agree.

Regardless of your politics, the idea of ​​breaking the rules and engaging in violence is simply antithetical to the idea of ​​America, McQuade said. Misinformation, both during the election campaign and on social media, has contributed significantly to distorting people's sense of reality, she added.

An emerging disregard for the rule of law is already undermining the story of what America is supposed to be, said Democratic strategist Spencer Critchley, adding that this phenomenon has also been seen across Western democracies.

We are at risk of losing our democracy and, in many cases, we see fascism before our eyes, he said.

To counter any risk of further harm, McQuade stressed the need to call out misinformation and authoritarian tactics, improve media and civics literacy, and support social media reforms.

To gauge American adults' opinions on several polarizing issues, PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist asked about certain attitudes to get a sense of how widespread they currently are. The results of this survey included:

About 8 in 10 Americans say they have friends with political beliefs different from theirs. Among independents, that figure rises to about 9 in 10. Three-quarters of Americans say religion should not influence government policy. Another 24 percent said religion should play a role, including nearly half of all Republican men. 51 percent of Americans overall said immigrants who enter the United States illegally should be deported (a view shared by 84 percent of Republicans, 55 percent of independents and 23 percent of Democrats). Two-thirds of Americans believe their country is too politically correct. Trump voters were about twice as likely as Biden voters to agree (79% versus 37%). 47% of Americans say discrimination against white people is as much of a problem as it is against black people and people from other minority groups. Across party lines, 77 percent of Republicans, 48 ​​percent of independents and 22 percent of Democrats agree. President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. In this poll, 71 percent of all Americans said they believe this is true. That figure drops to 38 percent among Republicans. The Biden vs. Trump rematch is set. Where will the undecided go?

A lot can change between now and November, but 6 in 10 Americans say they already know who they want to vote for in the 2024 election and that nothing will change their minds.

That means four in 10 Americans could still be convinced if presidential candidates offered them positions they agree with on a small handful of issues, Avella said.

Both candidates have some growth potential or could lose voters, he said. This is why campaigns are important.

If the presidential election were held today, 50% of registered American voters would have said they would vote for Biden. This is his highest support among likely voters for the 2024 race, according to Marist polls dating back to August 2023.

His support was strongest among people living in wealthier households, college graduates, people of color, women, Generation X and baby boomers, people without children living at home, and residents of large cities and suburbs.

Trump has seemingly found support from everyone, especially independents, people who haven't earned a college degree, people in small towns and rural areas, men, and white evangelical Christians. Overall, 48% of registered voters said they would vote for Trump.

We consistently find that Biden doesn't have as strong ties with independent, young or non-white voters compared to 2020, said Lee Miringoff, who directs the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. Statistically, in this poll, while Trump performs better among independents, it's a toss-up among younger voters.

And even though Biden and Trump each picked up enough delegates to earn their party's nomination, a majority of Americans still have unfavorable opinions of both candidates, according to this latest poll.

Biden's approval ratings have remained statistically frozen for years, another sign of the polarization within American politics. In this latest poll, 4 in 10 Americans said they approve of what the president is doing in office. At the same time, 5 in 10 people said they disapprove. Similarly, 5 in 10 Americans say they have an unfavorable opinion of Biden, another attitude that has remained steadfast for two years, according to Marist polling data.

PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist Poll conducted a March 25-28 survey of 1,305 U.S. adults with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points and 1,199 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

