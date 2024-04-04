The 10 best-performing UK dividend stocks this quarter





Dividend-paying stocks that combine strong balance sheets with high yields can provide investors with stable income, provide a buffer against market downturns, and allow them to grow their investments at healthy times.

The best-performing dividend payers in the first quarter of 2024 included software infrastructure company Spirent Communications (SPT), advertising agency 4imprint Group (FOUR), and Virgin Money UK (VMUK).

To find the 10 best-performing income-focused stocks of the quarter, we screened the Morningstar UK index, which measures the performance of the UK's broad regional markets, for the top 97% of stocks by market capitalization, with dividend yields expected to be: It was targeting the same company. Excluding real estate investment trusts, the minimum is 1.5%.

Best performing UK dividend stocks in Q1 2024

1. Spirent Communications (SPT)2. 4Imprint Group (FOUR)3. Virgin Money UK (VMUK)4. Beasley Group (BEZ)5. DS Smith (SMDS)6. Georgia Banking Group (BGEO)7. Clarkson (CKN)8. NatWest Group (NWG)9. Barclays (BARC)10. Just Group (JUST)

How have dividend stocks performed?

The Morningstar UK Dividend Yield Focus index, which tracks the performance of UK-listed blue chip dividend stocks, is up 2.7% over the past month and up 6.4% over the past year.

The overall UK stock market, as measured by the Morningstar UK index, is up 3.5% this quarter and 8.3% for the year.

Returns and Metrics for Top-Performing Dividend Stocks in Q1

Spirent CommunicationsSoftware infrastructure company Spirent Communications rose 62.2% in the first quarter and is up 16.6% over the past 12 months. Trading at £2 per share, the stock has a forward dividend yield of 3.13%. Spirent Communications pays investors an annual dividend of 8p per share. This stock, which has no economic moat, is currently trading near quantitative fair value estimates of £2.43 per share and has a Quantitative Morningstar Rating of 3 stars.

4imprint Group Advertising agency 4imprint Group was up 38.7% in the first quarter and up 37.9% over the past 12 months. The stock, priced at £63.40 per share, has a forward dividend yield of 2.65% and an annual dividend of £1.63 per share. This narrow economic moat stock is moderately overvalued, trading 20% ​​above our quantitative fair value estimate of £53.03 per share. The Morningstar rating is 2 stars.

Virgin Money UKVirgin Money Bank gained 31.3% in the first quarter and 50.2% in the last 12 months. The stock's price of £2.14 gives it a forward dividend yield of 2.48%. Virgin Money pays investors an annual dividend of 11p per share. With a fair value estimate of £2.56 per share and no economic moat, the stock is fairly valued and has a Morningstar Rating of 3 stars. You can read more about Morningstar's take on Nationwide's recent bid to acquire Virgin Money in this article.

BeazleySpecialty insurance company Beazley was up 30.2% in the first quarter and up 13.8% over the past 12 months. Trading at £6.66 per share, Beazley shares have a forward dividend yield of 2.13% and an annual dividend of 17p per share. This stock, which has a narrow economic moat, is trading near our quantitative fair value estimate of £7.07 per share. Morningstar's quantitative rating is 3 stars.

DS SmithPackaging and container company DS Smith gained 29.1% in the first quarter and 31.9% over the past 12 months. It trades at £3.97 per share and has a forward dividend yield of 4.54%. DS Smith pays investors 18p per share each year. The stock, which has no economic moat, is trading near quantitative fair value estimates of £3.93 per share. Morningstar's quantitative rating is 3 stars.

Bank of Georgia Group Bank of Georgia gained 27% in the first quarter and 93.4% over the past 12 months. Bank of Georgia shares, at £50.50 per share, have a forward dividend yield of 5.3% and an annual dividend of £8.87 per share. The stock, which has no economic moat, is trading near quantitative fair value estimates of £49.88 per share. Morningstar's quantitative rating is 3 stars.

ClarksonsOcean shipping company Clarksons rose 26.7% in the first quarter and is up 32.8% over the past 12 months. Clarkson's shares, trading at £40.10 per share, have a forward dividend yield of 2.54% and an annual dividend of 93p per share. This stock, which has a narrow economic moat, is trading near our quantitative fair value estimate of £39.52 per share. Morningstar's quantitative rating is 3 stars.

NatWest GroupNatWest was up 26.3% in the first quarter and up 7.2% over the last 12 months. The bank's shares, which trade at £2.65 per share, have a forward dividend yield of 6.4% and pay investors an annual dividend of 16p per share. The stock, which has no economic moat, is currently trading near fair value estimates of £3.36 per share and has a Morningstar rating of 3 stars.

BarclaysBarclays was up 22.6% in the first quarter and up 31.1% over the past 12 months. The stock's price of £1.83 gives it a forward dividend yield of 4.37%. Barclays pays investors an annual dividend of 8p per share. With a fair value estimate of £2.29 per share and no economic moat, the bank is fairly valued and has a Morningstar rating of 3 stars.

Just Group Specialist insurer Just Group rose 22.5% in the first quarter and 24.6% over the past 12 months. At £1.05 per share, Just Group has a forward dividend yield of 1.98% and an annual dividend of 2p per share. The stock, which has no economic moat, is trading near our quantitative fair value estimate of £1.18 per share. Morningstar's quantitative rating is 3 stars.

What are Morningstar UK indices?

Morningstar UK indices measure the performance of the UK's broad regional markets, covering the top 97% of stocks by market capitalization. The index does not include environmental, social or governance criteria.

What is the Morningstar UK Dividend Yield Concentration Index?

The Morningstar UK Dividend Yield Focus index captures the performance of a portfolio of high-quality dividend securities.

This is a subset of the Morningstar UK index (representing 97% of stock market capitalization) which includes only stocks that pay dividends. Stocks are screened based on their economic moat and financial strength compared to other stocks in their sector. Real estate investment trusts are excluded.

The 25 highest-yielding stocks are included in the index, weighted by the dollar value of their dividends. Check out the full rulebook here.

Best Dividend Stock Leaders: More Ideas to Consider

Investors looking to find top-performing or cheap dividend stocks for further research can:

• Review the full list of dividend stocks included in the Morningstar UK Dividend Yield Focus index. Dividend stocks with a Morningstar rating of 4 or 5 stars are undervalued, according to our metrics.

• Read our monthly analysis of the latest dividend movements among the top FTSE 100 dividend payers.

• Use the Morningstar Screener tool to find the best dividend stocks based on your specific criteria. You can search for stocks based on evaluation indicators such as dividend yield, stock price/profit, etc.

• Use Morningstar Portfolio Manager to create a watchlist of top dividend stocks and create views that make it easy to track the valuation, rating, and dividend yield of the stocks on your list.

When you buy stocks, it's more than just dividends. Read here about how valuation and competitive advantages, also known as economic moats, matter when it comes to a stock's outperformance potential.

Companies not formally covered by a Morningstar analyst receive quantitative ratings. These companies are statistically matched to analyst-rated companies, allowing our models to calculate quantitative moats, fair values, and uncertainty ratings.

This article was edited by Bella Albrecht, edited by Lauren Solberg, and reviewed by Sunniva Kolostyak.

As part of our mission to provide investors with better information, this article is based on independent research using data from Morningstar and automated technology. The original article was written by Morningstar reporters and editors. This updated version has been reviewed by our editors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/news/247810/10-best-performing-uk-dividend-stocks-for-the-quarter.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

