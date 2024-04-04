Former Supreme Court judge says Britain's militarization of Israel violates international law | Israel-Gaza War





Three former Supreme Court justices, including former Chief Justice Lady Hale, are among more than 600 lawyers, academics and retired senior judges who have warned that the British government is breaking international law by continuing to arm Israel.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the signatories, which include former Court of Appeal judges and more than 60 KCs, said the current situation in Gaza is catastrophic and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled: If genocide is likely to be committed, the UK has a legal obligation to take action to prevent it.

The 17-page letter, which is also a legal opinion, was sent Wednesday evening. While we welcome your Government's increasingly strong calls to stop fighting and not impede the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, we continue to say: Selling weapons and weapons systems to Israel (to name two striking examples) and threatening to cut off British support for Unra fall far short of your Government's obligations under international law.

It comes as Conservative lawmakers put pressure on Rishi Sunak to take action after seven international aid workers, including three British citizens, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Monday. Foreign Secretary David Cameron has been urging the government to strengthen its approach to Israel, but has met resistance from Downing Street, according to party sources.

Three Tory MPs and a former minister now in the Lords said Britain should stop exporting arms to Israel after the raids. Meanwhile, a YouGov poll conducted before the strike found the government and Labor were out of sync with public opinion. A majority of voters, 56% to 17%, favored a weapons ban.

The letter urges the government to work toward a permanent ceasefire and impose sanctions on individuals and groups who have made statements inciting genocide against Palestinians. They say reinstating funding for Unrwa, which was withdrawn after Israel's claims that 12 U.N. Palestinian refugee officials were involved in the October 7 attack, were still unsubstantiated, is necessary for effective entry and distribution of livelihoods. This is to prevent genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and further.

Signatories include former Chief Justice Lady Hale. Photo: Sophia Evans/The Observer

About the armament of Israel it is said: The ICJ's conclusion that a plausible risk of genocide exists in Gaza put the government on notice that the weapons could be used for the mission and that ceasing the provision of weapons was therefore a means of deterring/deterring this. or measures to prevent genocide.

Conservative MPs David Jones, Paul Bristow and Flick Drummond and Tory colleague Hugo Swire were all national security advisers to David Cameron's government and now sit in the House of Lords. Representative Peter Ricketts has since called for a halt to arms exports to Israel. , expressed similar sentiments.

Drummond, MP for Meon Valley, said: This has been worrying me for a while. What worries me is the prospect of British weapons being used in Israel's actions in Gaza in violation of international law.

Sir Ricketts told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: I think there is now ample evidence that Israel has not taken sufficient care to fulfill its obligations to the safety of its civilians. And countries importing arms from the UK must comply with international humanitarian law. These are the conditions of the arms export license.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf has warned that the UK risks being complicit in the murder of innocent civilians by refusing to stop arms sales to Israel.

The significance of the letter lies not only in the number of signatories, but also in the fact that they are retired senior judges who are usually reluctant to comment publicly on politically sensitive issues.

Prominent signatories include former Supreme Court judges Lord Sumption and Lord Wilson, former appeal judges Sir Stephen Sedley, Sir Alan Moses, Sir Anthony Hooper and Richard Aikens, and former England and Wales barrister Matthias Kelly. K.C.

They say in the letter: The UK must take immediate action to end, through legal means, practices that pose a serious risk of genocide. If the UK fails to comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention to take all measures to prevent genocide within its powers, it will be held liable for international wrongs and full compensation must be made.

A graph showing the growth of Gaza's population, which is expected to face famine in the coming months, rises from 677,000 in March to 1.1 million in July.

The letter goes further and includes a list of signatories that goes beyond the previous letter sent to Sunak last October on the government's duty to avoid and avoid complicity in serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Since then, he says, significant progress has been made regarding the situation in Gaza. These include the deteriorating situation in Gaza, where at least 32,623 Palestinians have died as a result of interim orders issued by the ICJ and Israel's offensive, an imminent famine due to Israel's blockade of aid, the destruction of medical facilities, and the killing of medical and humanitarian workers. Reports of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment.

Phillippa Kaufmann KC, one of the signatories, said: The fact that so many senior members of the UK legal profession are speaking out so forcefully to call on the Government to meet its legal obligations shows how deep our concerns are about the clear evidence of serious breaches. International Law in the Gaza Strip.

The letter also urges the government to continue all efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other armed groups that killed about 1,200 people in Israel.

The British government has refused to release its own legal advice on the matter, but leaked recordings show British government lawyers advising Israel that it had violated international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.

Sunak told the Sun on Wednesday night that weapons licenses were being reviewed carefully, with regulations and procedures being followed at all times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/03/former-supreme-court-judges-say-uk-arming-israel-breaches-international-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos