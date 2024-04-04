Frenetic politics is detrimental to all of us. We need the doctrine Daniel Kahneman | Rafael Behr





Here's a simple math problem: Together, a bat and a ball cost 1.10. The bat costs a pound more than the ball. How much does the balloon cost?

It doesn't take long for most people to respond to 10p. And most people are wrong. If you're in the minority who pauses long enough to realize that the ball costs 5p and the bat costs 1.05, congratulations, smartypants. If you view this question as an exercise in deflection aimed at exposing the weaknesses of human intuition, you are probably familiar with the work of Daniel Kahneman, a psychologist and Nobel laureate who died last week.

Kahneman did not invent the bat-and-ball test, but he introduced it to a wide audience, along with many other mental tools to illuminate the difference between conclusions drawn by sudden leaps and those obtained by rumination: two modes of cognition which gave the title to his successful book Thinking, quickly and slowly.

A quick guess isn't so bad. Millennia of evolution have refined the rapid reactions that we deploy according to our instinct. You sense danger and you run. These impulses saved enough lives of our ancestors that the genetic advantage was passed down to us.

But our brains have also evolved more sophisticated processes: rational assessment of probabilities, abstract reasoning, the self-awareness needed to identify unconscious biases and moderate behavior accordingly.

The two modes of thinking don't always conflict, but the slower process requires more effort and is more difficult to maintain. This makes him vulnerable to being sidelined by an urgent instinct. The gut pushes the cerebral cortex to make bad choices.

These ideas constitute the core of behavioral economics, a field in which Kahneman is considered an intellectual godfather. His legacy may be even more profound in its application to politics. The rivalry between fast and slow thinking in the individual mind is analogous to an inherent tension in democracy. A government's interest in satisfying short-term electoral demands may outweigh the strategic judgment required to develop long-term policy.

The loudest call to action is not a reliable guide to what might actually work. But punchy rhetoric that speaks to the gut beats turbulent arguments and meanders toward the truth.

Recent British politics has no shortage of case studies. It takes less than a second to understand the point of diverting 350m from Brussels to the NHS, which is why Vote Leave put this commitment on the side of its referendum campaign bus. It takes much longer to explain why this figure is wrong and to list the benefits of EU membership which are not all quantifiable in monetary terms, which is why the campaign to remain has failed.

There is an intuitive click to warn that immigration leads to unsustainable competition for jobs, housing and hospital appointments. Less forceful are counterarguments based on economic stimulation resulting from the influx of imported workers and the health service's reliance on foreign-born doctors.

Winning by stimulating human instinct is a method as old as politics. What makes the 21st century iteration unusual and frightening is the combination with communications technology that accelerates cognition on the fast track to errors and biases.

It's harder to deploy Kahneman's slow fix when your attention is captured by devices and apps designed to keep you swiping, clicking, and refreshing every few seconds. A platform that profits by selling you balls at 10p has no incentive to let you stop and calculate their real value at half that amount.

The impetus for coding atavistic absurdity into social media was commercial. But digital infrastructure designed to maximize impulsive consumer behavior also drives political messages that satisfy a need for instant gratification. Online campaigns favor Candy Crush candidates.

This would be less of a problem if analog politics weren't so clunky. This is not simply a matter of archaic procedure (although the hubbub at Westminster as the President reinterprets the rules hardly appeals to a mass audience). The deeper challenge concerns the need to be patient with representative democracy.

There are good reasons why elections are several years apart: governing is complex; legislation must be scrutinized; policies sometimes hurt before being effective. There must be a margin between the difficult choices of politicians and the judgment of their results. They need free time to make unpopular decisions that might turn out to be beneficial. The ugly debt-financed trench through green fields needs time to become a railway line serving affordable housing.

The system relies on voters accepting frustration as part of the process. A healthy democracy views attendance at a polling station as an entirely different exercise from a digital “click and collect” transaction. There is a certain amount of reward for participation, even if your chosen party is defeated.

When this culture deteriorates, politics becomes a loud and noisy plebiscite. Weak leaders court favor by dancing to an incoherent mix of melodies amplified by the channels they believe represent the available voters. Strong leaders thrive by manipulating the information space to pass off narrow ideological agendas as expressions of the popular will.

Neither is conducive to governing in the collective national interest. British politics feels exceptionally detached from this philosophy. A decrepit ruling party clearly yearns to free itself from the heavy responsibilities of power. A Prime Minister appointed for his professional sobriety has made himself hostage to a fanatical populist fringe. The opposition, ready to win by default, has no reason to announce the disappointments it will inflict after coming to power.

All of this points to an election conducted in a frenzy of quick thinking, a cacophony of claims and counter-claims to simulate the form of democratic debate while frictionlessly skimming the substance.

Maybe we should just be grateful to live in a country where power can still change hands through a fair and peaceful vote. But it is not unreasonable to hope that the process sometimes favors arguments that require a pause for thought. We must not be greedy and aspire to a policy that addresses both the head and the intestine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/apr/03/frenzied-politics-damaging-daniel-kahneman-doctrine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos