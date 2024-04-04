Top Israeli official Ron Dermer started shouting during meeting with U.S. officials about Gaza, officials say





WASHINGTON A virtual meeting Monday between senior U.S. and Israeli officials to discuss Israeli plans for a ground invasion of Rafah in Gaza became controversial after the Americans rebuffed an Israeli proposal to evacuate Palestinian civilians sheltering there, they said. said two U.S. officials and a former U.S. official. familiar with the meeting.

Ron Dermer, Israel's strategic affairs minister, began shouting and waving his arms as he defended the plan, the officials said. U.S. officials at the meeting, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, remained calm and did not respond in kind, the officials said.

Israel has outlined a plan to move 1.4 million civilians over several weeks from Rafah to tents that would be set up north of the city, the officials said. But the Israeli proposal did not include plans to address sanitation needs or an assessment of how much food or water would be needed or where they would come from, the officials said. They said Israeli officials had considered only a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of tents that would be needed.

When U.S. officials said they did not consider the idea realistic, Israeli officials broke down, said one of the former and two current U.S. officials. Two administration officials noted that it has long been common for Dermer to become animated during meetings with U.S. officials and described the meeting as no more contentious than other recent conversations between the two governments . An official said the meeting was productive and designed to begin a process for the United States and Israel to hold a series of discussions on how Israel might proceed in its war against Hamas, not for the presentation of plans. detailed.

The two current officials and one former official said the Israelis had not presented many details about a real ground invasion of Rafah. These plans are expected to be discussed in more detail at another meeting between U.S. and Israeli officials expected to take place next week.

After this article was first published, an Israeli official at the meeting said NBC News' description was a misrepresentation of what happened in the room. The meeting was constructive and respectful, even when there were disagreements. There was no screaming at any time.

Young Palestinians stand on a rooftop on Tuesday, overlooking the destruction in Rafah following nighttime Israeli bombardments.Mohammed Abed / AFP – Getty Images

A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment. After Monday's meeting, John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said the only reason for this meeting was to address our concerns about a major ground operation in Rafah and present viable alternatives for [the Israelis] to be more precise and more targeted.

Besides Sullivan and Blinken, the United States hosted more than seven other senior officials from the White House, State Department and Pentagon during the virtual meeting. The Israeli contingent included Dermer and Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

The meeting was called after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled an in-person meeting that he and President Joe Biden had agreed to hold with their teams in Washington, an attempt by Netanyahu to show his displeasure with the US decision to s abstain from voting. rather than veto, a resolution on the war in Gaza at the United Nations Security Council.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/top-israeli-official-ron-dermer-yelling-meeting-us-officials-gaza-rcna146293 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos