Cash support for households will be strengthened as the historic increase in the National Living Wage takes effect.





More money will be in people's pockets as a result of the economic measures taking effect today. A variety of economic policies were set out to increase British households and provide compensation for work. The biggest ever cash increase to the National Living Wage has eliminated low wages.

As a range of economic policies are implemented, the lives of thousands of households across the UK are expected to become better for around 3,850 households. [Monday 1 April].

A rise in the National Living Wage and falling energy prices mean certain households will be able to pocket this extra cash.

The National Living Wage officially increased from $10.42 to $11.44 per hour. This means that no full-time worker over the age of 21 will earn less than two-thirds of the average hourly wage. This represents an increase of 1,800 pay packets per year delivering a manifesto to end low pay.

Households will also save an average of around $250 a year thanks to the energy bill savings introduced by Ofgem today. This is a 12.3% decline from the previous quarter, with prices falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

Today's action will save households an average of 3,850 years off their lives, and the upcoming NIC cuts will help boost the economy by putting more money in households' pockets.

Our resolve has been tested in recent years, but we have not given in. We stuck to the plan, cut inflation by more than half and paved the way for growth.

Thanks to this determination, we are facing a new economic moment and, thanks to the massive economic reform package coming into effect today, 2024 will be the year of recovery for the UK.

The increase in Local Housing Allowance introduced today means some of the poorest households receiving Universal Credit or Housing Benefit will get an average of around 800 a year.

This runs parallel to the rollout of 15 hours of free childcare – the first step of the $8 billion childcare package announced by the Chancellor last year – and will save working parents an average of 3,450 a year.

Meanwhile, tax relief for small businesses and the UK film industry will benefit businesses across the UK, boosting economic growth.

This includes raising the VAT threshold for small businesses, lowering business rates for high street businesses, funding apprenticeships and boosting the UK film industry with a 10-year tax break.

These large-scale measures that come into effect today will revitalize businesses and usher in a new economic moment as the UK bounces back.

The past few years have not been easy for the UK economy due to the legacy of Covid-19, while global instability has tested financial systems around the world.

Since the start of 2023, the Prime Minister has been working on three of his five priorities – halving inflation, growing the economy and reducing debt – on the economic front. This has been achieved and has given us the leeway to deliver the package we have today and cut the average worker's taxes by up to 900 a year.

This puts the UK in a strong position to achieve its long-term ambition to abolish the NIC entirely. This will end the unfair system where workers are taxed NIC and income tax twice for the same work.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said:

Today, we are addressing low hourly wages by raising the National Living Wage, equivalent to $1,800 for full-time workers.

Because this is part of our plan to reward work, we are cutting National Insurance and delivering on our promises for more free childcare. Our progress in getting the economy back on track has paid for itself.

Baroness Philippa Stroud, Chair of the LPC, said:

Today, the increase in NMW and NLW is a very important milestone for the UK labor market. The government has set ambitious long-term targets for the NLW, which are currently underway. The increase in younger workers today reflects our ambition to leave these groups behind.

This target has boosted the earnings of low-wage workers during a particularly turbulent period, and evidence suggests that increases to date have been implemented consistently and carefully to avoid undermining employment opportunities.

The work at the LPC to monitor the impact of these increases is more important than ever. We invite contributions from workers, employers and other organizations to the impending consultation.

The measures taking effect today include:

National living wage increase

The National Living Wage will increase from 10.42 to 11.44 per hour, increasing annual wages by 1,800.

This means that no one over 21 will earn less than two-thirds of the average hourly wage increase, putting more money into the pockets of around three million UK minimum wage workers.

The total annual income of full-time workers receiving the National Living Wage will increase more than 8,600 times since the 2015 announcement and more than 10,000 times since 2010.

Since its introduction, the National Living Wage has raised wages for millions of low-paid workers without a significant impact on employment.

Small business value-added tax rate increase

The VAT threshold will increase from 85,000 to 90,000. This means that from today 28,000 small businesses will be paying VAT.

The UK has higher standards than all EU countries, giving UK small and medium-sized businesses more cash to expand and grow their companies.

Apprenticeships fully funded by the government

From today the Government will fully fund young apprentices in small and medium-sized businesses by paying the full cost of training for everyone under 21.

It is backed by $60 million in funding and will support up to 20,000 new apprentices.

Reduced business rates for high street businesses

Retail, hospitality and leisure businesses will continue to enjoy the 75% discount on business rates for a year.

This will protect 230,000 city properties from rising costs and save the average pub nearly 13,000 over the next tax year.

The small business rate multiplier has been frozen for the fourth consecutive year, protecting more than a million ratepayers from a 6.6% bill increase.

Tax relief for the UK film industry

Film studios across the UK will receive a 40% business rates relief on their total business rates bill until 2034.

This $470 million tax break will ensure the UK remains an attractive destination for the $11.9 billion film and luxury TV sector.

This comes alongside the innovative UK Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC), designed to promote UK independent film production and support UK talent in film.

Under the IFTC, eligible films can claim enhanced credit at a rate of 53% on eligible expenditures.

Local housing allowance increase

Depending on the benefit you receive and your payment schedule, eligible claimants will begin to see their local housing allowance rates rise.

The increase will benefit the poorest households on Universal Credit or housing benefit, who will receive an average of around $800 a year.

This puts more money in the pockets of the lowest earners, giving them more spending power to stimulate local economies.

New energy price caps begin

Energy costs will be reduced by approximately $238, saving millions of households approximately 20 per month.

Energy prices have now fallen to their lowest level in two years since Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine, putting more money into the pockets of hard-working families.

With Ofgem's changes coming into effect, households will now be eligible for 30 compensation benefits if it takes more than five working days to change suppliers.

The move will give families reassurance that switching to cheaper deals can be quick and easy as competition begins to return to the market.

Household subsidies extended by 6 months

A six-month extension of the Household Support Fund begins today, with $500 million in support ($421 million to UK LA and $79 million to DA through Barnett).

This increase in household support funding will provide vital, targeted support to millions of vulnerable households across the UK.

The funds have previously been used to provide water bill assistance, health visits, services for disabled children, free school meals and more.

More than $2.5 billion has been invested in the Household Support Fund since its launch in October 2021.

Since October 2022, the CPI has already fallen by more than half, from 11.1% to 3.4%. This is stabilizing the financial situation of many families and the OBR expects CPI to fall to 1.4% by the fourth quarter of 2024 (October-December).

Start of childcare service for second-generation working parents

Parents of two-year-olds will be given 15 hours of free childcare, saving working parents an average of 3,450 a year.

This is the first step in the $8 billion childcare package announced by the Prime Minister last year and is the largest expansion of government childcare provision in history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cash-boost-for-households-as-historic-national-living-wage-increase-comes-into-effect The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos