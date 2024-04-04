The United States is rebuilding a legal pathway for refugees. The elections could change that.





With national attention focused on the chaos at the southern border, President Biden has gradually rebuilt a legal immigration pathway that was gutted under the Trump administration.

The United States allowed more than 40,000 refugees into the country in the first five months of the fiscal year after they passed a rigorous, often years-long, screening process that includes security and medical checks as well as interviews with U.S. officers overseas.

This figure represents a significant expansion of the refugee program, which is at the heart of U.S. laws that provide desperate people around the world a legal way to find refuge in the United States.

The United States has not granted refugee status to this many people in such a short period of time in more than seven years. The Biden administration is now poised to authorize 125,000 refugees this year, the most in three decades, said Angelo Fernández Hernández, a White House spokesman.

For comparison, about 64,000 refugees were admitted during the last three years of the Trump administration.

The Biden administration has talked a lot about resettling more refugees since Biden took office, said Julia Gelatt, associate director at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research group in Washington. Ultimately, we are seeing results in higher numbers.

But as the presidential campaign heats up, immigration advocates fear that gains could be reversed if former President Donald J. Trump is elected. The former president has pledged to suspend the program if he returns to office, as he did in 2017 for 120 days.

Mr. Trump has called the program a security threat, even though refugees are subject to background checks and extensive vetting. He has reassigned officers, closed overseas posts and reduced the number of refugees allowed into the country each year.

The result, when Mr. Biden took office, was an under-resourced system.

The refugee agenda is at stake in this election, said Barbara L. Strack, former senior refugee official at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Like my birthday

The refugee program receives far less attention than the country's asylum system, which is buckling under the weight of millions of new arrivals at the southern border.

The pathways for seeking asylum and refugee status are distinct. Potential refugees apply to the program overseas and wait there during the selection process. Asylum seekers request it when they enter U.S. soil, and their requests must then be processed through a clogged immigration court system.

Mr. Biden has taken a harder line on asylum in recent months as he faces growing pressure to restore some sort of order to the southern border.

The refugee program has always enjoyed strong bipartisan support, in part because it was seen as the right path to come to the United States.

Sen. John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, said at a congressional hearing last year that the process for the refugee program was robust. He said he did not view the program as a substantial security risk and said the program's rigorous controls contrast with the chaos we see at the southern border.

Yet some of that bipartisan support has eroded as the number of people crossing the southern border has reached record levels. Mr. Trump has made his anti-immigration agenda a hallmark of his political identity by calling for isolating the country from legal and illegal immigrants.

But for people like Machar Malith Geu, who lived most of his life in a refugee camp in Kenya, the opportunity to come to America was his only hope for the future.

It took six years, but his request for resettlement to the United States was approved and he arrived here in February. His new home is in Wichita, Kan.

Being accepted to come to the United States of America was like my birthday, because I knew I would leave life as a refugee behind, said Mr. Geu, whose family fled what is now the South Sudan in the 1990s.

Mr. Geu, 33, said he had no plans to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border and cross it illegally. In recent years, the southern border has seen an increase in migration from African countries, including Mauritania, Senegal and Angola.

I never dared to come illegally to America or anywhere else, he said. All he hoped, he said, was to stay alive.

Today, he has applied for a work permit and wants to become a security guard before bringing his wife and three daughters to the United States. In the meantime, he found comfort playing basketball with refugees from Sudan and Congo.

Once refugees are approved for resettlement, the U.S. government funds cultural orientation classes and connects them with local groups that help them get back on their feet by providing job training, food and training. accommodation.

Refugees must apply for a green card within one year of arriving in the United States. Later, they will be able to obtain American citizenship.

Reconstruction

The Biden administration inherited a program that had been gutted during the Trump years.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly warned that refugees pose a threat. He told a rally in Minnesota in 2020 that refugees are coming from the most dangerous places in the world, including Yemen, Syria, and your favorite country, Somalia, right?

At one point, Mr. Trump allowed states and cities to refuse to accept refugees, a move that was later blocked by a federal court.

The International Rescue Committee said, contrary to Mr. Trump's claims, that the hardest way to come to the United States is as a refugee.

Refugees are screened more intensively than any other group seeking to enter the United States, the group said in a statement. Everyone seeking to come here must first be registered with the United Nations refugee agency, which identifies families most in need. The United States then manually screens each person admitted.

By the end of his administration, Mr. Trump had reduced the refugee cap, or the maximum number of refugees that can be allowed in a single fiscal year, to 18,000 in 2020 and a proposed record low of 15 000 in 2021.

With funding for local programs tied to that figure, the money quickly dried up.

Many organizations that help resettle refugees have been forced to close their doors. The number of officers interviewing refugees fell from about 170 to 107 at the end of the Trump administration, according to government data.

I felt pretty demoralized, Sandra Vines, senior director of refugee resettlement at the International Rescue Committee, said of the Trump years. It felt like every day I arrived at the office there was another administrative attack on the program. We called it death by a thousand paper cuts.

The pandemic also contributed to low numbers of refugee admissions during the early years of the Biden administration. During the 2021 fiscal year, which included part of the Trump administration, the United States allowed the entry of just over 11,000 refugees. The following year, he authorized more than 25,000.

The Biden administration has worked to rebuild the program's infrastructure. Around 150 refugee resettlement offices have opened across the country and the number of refugee officers conducting interviews has also increased.

Signs of a stronger refugee program began to emerge last year when more than 60,000 refugees were admitted to the country. This is far from the limit of 125,000 set by Mr. Biden, but it proves that the program is processing more cases.

Beyond additional resources, the Biden administration has streamlined processing and opened safe mobility offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Ecuador and Costa Rica to help accept migrant applications and expand processing of refugees from the region.

Many people would like to see an increase in admissions sooner, but I think understanding what it takes for a program to be successful, those hopes were unrealistic, said Ms. Strack, the former refugee official.

We're just seeing the fruits of all the work now.

Audio produced by Patricia Sulbarn.

