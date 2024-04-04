Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us Album Review





Ezra Koenig begins Only God Was Above Us by speaking, it seems, to just one person. Against a blur of amplifier hum and hesitant guitar strumming, it sounds thin and raspy, almost irritable, a little dark. Fuck the world, Koenig sings softly, You said it softly/No one could hear you/No one but me.

This hushed distortion opens Vampire Weekends' fifth album, where Koenig and his bandmates Chrises Baio and Tomson look longingly into the past to find more questions than answers. One of the main concerns is the story and its place, but, ultimately, Vampire Weekend itself is the focus of Only God Was Above Us. It is the album more overtly self-referential of the group, a collage of characteristic sounds and motifs peppered with allusions. It feels new and comfortable, regularly elegant and charming, calm and comforting and, sometimes, disturbing. And just a little worried.

This is to say that Only God Was Above Us is also the most honest album that Vampire Weekend has produced, a synthesis of what the group does best, melodic and abstruse in the masterful way of Koenigs. Take the two obvious callbacks on Connect, which recreates Tomsons Mansard Roof's drum fill and weaves in keyboards that recall Contras' fleeting hit Holiday. The song is a lively reverie about lost days in New York, but slightly askew in its memories and mood. Koenig and co-producer Ariel Rechtshaid capture the weirdness with a track that takes Vampire Weekend's iconic sounds and transforms them to be a little jazzy, sometimes a little electronic, at a pace that's far from completely melting. The result is something like independent deja vu, the feeling that we've heard this before but can't quite place it.

Although the band members themselves have long lived in Los Angeles, New York still looms large for Vampire Weekend. Koenig, Baio and Tomson all grew up in or around the city and, along with former band member but current collaborator Rostam Batmanglij, grouped together at Columbia University. However, being away from New York offers a new perspective: from afar, the city appears like a decaying giant, inevitably indebted to its past and all the ghosts that have passed through it. Simply by naming old-time New Yorkers, the late Russian-born journalists Henry and Ludmilla Nikitina Shapiro, their daughter, Irina Shapiro Corten, the famous gallerist Mary Boone, and even a former tie store. Koenig's ever-vibrant world of names observes the strangeness of life. in vast shadows.

