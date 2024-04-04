US charges eight people in beer thefts targeting trains and warehouses





Eight Bronx men were charged Wednesday with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of beer, mostly Modelo and Corona imported from Mexico, by robbing rail yards and warehouses in dozens of robberies across the North -East over the last two years.

An indictment unsealed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan accuses Jose Cesari of being the mastermind of what he describes as the Beer Theft Enterprise and claims he recruited other participants in the brazen heists through posts on Instagram.

In one article, the indictment says, Mr. Cesari wrote: “Need workers who want to make money. The message included a Yes or No button, a money bag emoji and a train track in the background, the indictment states. In another, according to the indictment, he offered a guarantee that those he hired would make more than $100,000 in a month by following the beer train method.

Mr. Cesari, 27, who was at large Wednesday, was charged with conspiracy to steal interstate or foreign shipments by carrier and six other counts. The other seven face the same conspiracy charge, and several have also been charged with other crimes.

Mr. Cesaris' co-defendants are Kemar Bonitto, 38; Justin Bruno, 23 years old; Miguel Cintron, 32; Antonio González, 33 years old; Luis Izquierdo, 40 years old; Wakeim Johnson, 31; and Deylin Martinez-Guerrero, 28.

Today's arrests reinforce that Beer Theft Enterprises' stunning thefts will not be tolerated, Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said in a statement.

The group generally operated in obscurity, the indictment says, with some members meeting in the Bronx before heading to the rail yard or beverage distribution warehouse they planned to loot that night- there.

One or more of the people charged would drive a vehicle to the targeted facility to fill cases of stolen beer, the indictment states. Often a U-Haul box truck was used.

After arriving, according to the indictment, members of the company would break into the rail yard or warehouse, sometimes by cutting a hole in the fence, and then drive the truck to the property.

During rail yard robberies, members of the group would cut locks on rail cars that contained sealed pallets of cases of beer, usually Corona or Modelo, the indictment states.

After unsealing the pallets and loading the beer onto the truck, the group transported the stolen beer to the Bronx before selling it to unidentified buyers. Those who participated in the heists received hundreds of dollars for their efforts, the indictment states.

The indictment names train stations in Queens and Brooklyn and a beverage distribution warehouse in Suffern, New York, among the group's targets.

Mr. Bruno, Mr. Cintron, Mr. Gonzalez, Mr. Izquierdo, Mr. Johnson and Mr. Martinez-Guerrero were scheduled to make their initial appearances before Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday. Mr. Bonitto was in custody in Connecticut, prosecutors said.

Joshua Horowitz, Mr. Johnson's lawyer, declined to comment. Lawyers for Mr. Bruno, Mr. Cintron, Mr. Gonzalez, Mr. Izquierdo and Mr. Martinez-Guerrero did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyer information for Mr. Cesari and Mr. Bonitto was not immediately available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/03/nyregion/jose-cesari-beer-scheme.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos