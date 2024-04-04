General Officer Assignments > US Department of Defense > Release





The Chief of Staff of the Army announces the following officer assignments:

Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, deputy commanding general for military and international operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, D.C., to deputy chief of engineers, Office of the Chief of Engineers, U.S. Army; and Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, D.C.

Maj. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, deputy chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Armed Forces Command, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to the commanding general, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Air Base Scott, IL.

Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, commanding general, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to chief of staff, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, deputy director for regional operations and force management, J-3, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C., to the commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel, Fort Novosel, Alabama.

Maj. Gen. Gavin A. Lawrence, commanding general, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to deputy chief of staff for Logistics and Operations, Materiel Command US Army, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

Maj. Gen. Kevin C. Leahy, commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Special Operations Command Center, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., to Commander, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve , Iraq.

Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry II, commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel, Fort Novosel, Alabama, to Futures Command chief of staff US Army, Austin, Texas.

Brig. Gen. Stephanie R. Ahern, director of the Concepts, Futures and Concepts Center, U.S. Army Futures Command, Adelphi, Maryland, to the commander of the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Brig. Gen. Sarah K. Albrycht, commander of the U.S. Army Military Police School, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to the U.S. Army Provost Marshal and to the Commanding General, Army Corrections Command, Washington, D.C.

Brig. Gen. Guillaume N. Beaurpere, commanding general of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to the chief of staff, U.S. Special Operations Command, base aerial MacDill, Florida.

Brig. Gen. Chad C. Chalfont, deputy commanding general (Maneuver), 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Cavazos, Texas, to the commander of the U.S. Army Armored School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Moore, Georgia.

Brig. Gen. Kendall J. Clarke, deputy commanding general (Operations), 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), Fort Drum, New York, to director of the Concepts, Futures and Concepts Center, US Army Futures Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Brig. Gen. Jasper Jeffers III, deputy director for Special Operations and Counterterrorism, J-3, Joint Staff, Washington, DC, to Commander, Special Operations Command Center, U.S. Special Operations Command , MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

Brig. Gen. Shane P. Morgan, commander, U.S. Army Field Artillery School, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to deputy director for regional operations and management of Forces, J-3, Joint Staff, Washington, DC

Brig. Gen. Jason B. Nicholson, commanding general, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, to director of strategy, plans and policy, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff , G-3/5/7, US Army, Washington, DC

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Simmering, commander of the U.S. Army Armored School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Moore, Georgia, to the commanding general, First Military Division East, Fort Knox, Kentucky .

Brig. Gen. Brian D. Vile, commander, U.S. Army Cyber ​​Warfare School and chief of cyberspace, Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, to deputy director for future operations, J-3, U.S. Cyber ​​Command, Fort Meade, Maryland .

Brig. Gen. Scott D. Wilkinson, commanding general, U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command; and Deputy Commanding General Futures, United States Special Operations Command, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to Chief of Legislative Liaison, Office of the Secretary of the Army, Washington, D.C.

Colonel (promoted) Jeremy A. Bartel, chief of staff, U.S. Army Central, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, to commander, Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central, Operation Enduring Sentinel, Qatar.

Colonel (promoted) James T. Blejski Jr., Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to Director of Intelligence, J-2, United States Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

Colonel (Promoted) Robert G. Born, Deputy Commander (Support), 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Cavazos, Texas, to Deputy Commander (Maneuver), 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Cavazos, Texas.

Colonel (promoted) Kirk E. Brinker, deputy commander (sustainment), 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to deputy commander, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Liberty, North Carolina .

Colonel (promoted) Kevin S. Chaney, project manager, Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, Program Executive Office Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, to deputy, Program Executive Office, Command, Control and Communication (Tactical), Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

Colonel (promoted) Kenneth C. Cole, deputy commander (sustainment), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to deputy commander, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker, Alabama .

Colonel (Promoted) Ronald L. Franklin Jr., NATO Branch Chief, J-5, U.S. European Command, Germany, to a Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché, Office of Defense Attachment from the United States, Russia.

Colonel (Promoted) Rogelio J. Garcia, Deputy Commander (Support), 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, to Commander of Cadets, United States Military Academy, West Point, New York.

Colonel (promoted) Peter C. Glass, deputy director/chief of staff, Futures and Concepts Center, U.S. Army Futures Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, to deputy commander (sustainment), 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Cavazos, Texas.

Colonel (promoted) Joseph C. Goetz II, commandant of the U.S. Army Engineer School, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to the division commander of the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

Colonel (Promoted) Phillip J. Kiniery III, Deputy Commander (Operations), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Commander, U.S. Army Infantry School, Maneuver Center of Excellence of the US Army; and director of the Future Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team, Army Futures Command, Fort Moore, Georgia.

Colonel (promoted) Paul T. Krattiger, deputy commander (support), 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas, to deputy commander (operations), 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas.

Colonel (promoted) Matthew J. Lennox, Deputy Commander, Cyber ​​National Mission Force, US Cyber ​​Command, Fort Meade, Maryland, to Deputy Commander, Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber, US Army Cyber ​​Command, Fort Eisenhower , Georgia.

Colonel (Promoted) Robert J. Mikesh Jr., Project Manager, Integrated Personnel and Payroll System – Army, Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems, Arlington, Virginia, to Deputy Program Director, Enterprise Information Systems corporate information, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Colonel (Promoted) Jin H. Pak, Commandant, U.S. Army Quartermaster School, U.S. Army Sustainment Center of Excellence, Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, to Commander, 19th Command Expeditionary Sustainment Unit, Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.

Colonel (Promoted) Allen J. Pepper, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché, U.S. Defense Attaché Office, Iraq, to ​​Commander, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

Colonel (Promoted) Brendan C. Raymond, Director of Integration, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army, Washington, DC, to Deputy Commander (Sustainment), 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colo.

Colonel (Promoted) Adam D. Smith, Deputy Commander for Operations, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to the Adjutant General of the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Human Resources Command; Commander, U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency; and executive director of the Military Postal Service Agency, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Colonel (Promoted) Kevin J. Williams, Chief of Staff, Joint Task Force – Red Hill, US Indo-Pacific Command, Honolulu, Hawaii, to Deputy Commander (Operations), 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii .

