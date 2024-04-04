UK regulator cites Vodafone and Three merger for in-depth investigation





Pedestrians pass by a Vodafone store in central London on May 16, 2023. British mobile giant Vodafone is set to cut 11,000 jobs over the past three years in a bid to slam its technology sector as new boss Margherita Della Valle criticizes its recent performance.

Adrian Dennis | AFP | getty images

Britain's competition regulator on Thursday commissioned an in-depth investigation into the proposed merger between Vodafone and CK Hutchison's Three mobile network.

The Competition and Markets Authority said that based on information it currently holds, the deal is “expected to significantly reduce competition within the UK market”.

At the end of March, the CMA gave Vodafone and CK Hutchison five working days to find a “meaningful solution” to the regulator’s concerns or face an in-depth investigation.

The CMA has set a deadline of September 18 to complete its in-depth investigation, also known as the Stage 2 inquiry.

The CMA previously said the deal could result in customers facing higher prices, lower quality and less competition in the UK mobile market. The regulator argued the deal could prevent so-called mobile virtual network operators that rely on infrastructure from Vodafone and Three from negotiating good deals for their users.

The regulator's process hinges on a determination of whether the deal will lead to a “substantial reduction in competition” (SLC) in the market. In the absence of an SLC, the CMA may cancel the transaction or seek relief from the company to address its concerns.

As announced last year, the deal between Vodafone and CK Hutchison will merge the two brands' UK operations, giving Vodafone a 51% controlling stake, with CK Hutchison holding a minority stake.

The combination of Vodafone's UK business with Three UK will reduce the number of mobile operators in the country to just three, following significant consolidation in the telecoms sector over the past few years.

Vodafone and Sri said in a joint statement that the investigation was an “anticipated next step” and was “in line with the timeline for completion” both companies had laid out from the beginning.

“We are confident that this transaction will drive stronger competition in the mobile sector and deliver a step change in network quality, speed and coverage for customers and businesses from day one,” the two mobile networks said.

Vodafone and Three reiterated that “there will be no change to each operator's pricing strategy as a result of the merger”.

The CMA launched an antitrust investigation into the merger in January.

