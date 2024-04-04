The United States recently authorized more bombs for Israel





CNN-

The Biden administration recently authorized the transfer of more than 1,000 500-pound bombs and more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs to Israel, according to three people familiar with the matter, adding to its arsenal despite U.S. concerns about the leadership of the country in the war in Gaza.

Authorization for the transfer of MK82 bombs and small diameter bombs, more than 2,000 munitions in total, took place on Monday, according to two close sources. It was authorized before an Israeli strike on a humanitarian convoy in Gaza that evening, which killed seven workers at the aid organization World Central Kitchen, a State Department spokesperson said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Tuesday that aid workers had been unintentionally targeted.

News of the approval comes as Israel faces renewed international condemnation for the strike and amid growing calls from some Democratic lawmakers and criticism of Biden's support for Israel to begin restricting or conditioning l military aid to the country.

Although the approval came before the WCK strike, it came after more than 190 aid workers in Gaza and the West Bank had already been killed during the nearly six-month war, CNN reported.

Josh Paul, who worked in the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs for more than a decade before resigning in October over ongoing U.S. arms transfers to Israel, told CNN that the State Department had the option to withhold any approval even after the fact: which, given the circumstances, one would think they would at least consider.

Last week, the United States authorized the transfer of similar weapons, including the nearly 2,000-pound bombs known as MK84s, sources familiar with the matter said. CNN has previously linked MK84 bombs to mass casualty events in Gaza, including Israeli strikes on refugee camps last year.

None of these transfers had to be newly notified or approved by Congress, since they already received the green light from lawmakers in 2012 and 2015, according to notifications of Pentagon arms sales available on the Federal Register. The contracts have only just been honored because the ammunition had to be produced, which can take several years.

The Biden administration has indicated that it does not plan to restrict or condition military aid to Israel, although U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden, have said publicly that Israel has not done enough to protect civilians throughout this six-month war. said earlier this week that he was outraged by the strike that killed aid workers and was expected to speak with Netanyahu on Thursday.

More than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October, according to the enclaves' health ministry. Israel declared war on Hamas in response to the militant group's October 7 terrorist attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis.

“We have a long-standing commitment to Israel's security and to helping ensure its ability to defend itself,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Paris on Tuesday when asked about the arms transfers. . He added that the weapons and systems Israel has requested from the United States are in some cases many years old and are used for self-defense, deterrence and replenishment of Israeli stockpiles.

The United States is also engaging in new arms sales with the Israelis, including an $18 billion sale of F-15 fighter jets that the administration is moving to approve, CNN reported Monday.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

