Britain faces pressure to halt arms sales to Israel, Rishi Sunak | Israel Gaza War News





There is growing political pressure on the British Prime Minister to stop arms exports to Israel after an airstrike in Gaza killed seven aid workers at World Central Kitchen.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing growing political pressure to halt arms sales to Israel after an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip killed seven aid workers, including three Britons.

The three opposition parties and some members of the ruling Conservative Party said Wednesday that the British government should consider halting arms sales.

The Liberal Democrats have called for a halt to arms exports to Israel, while the Scottish National Party also supports such a move and said parliament should be recalled over the Easter break to discuss the crisis.

The main opposition Labor Party, which polls show is expected to form the next government after elections later this year, said arms sales to Israel should be halted if lawyers determine it has violated international law.

It is important that that advice is now published so that we all can clearly see that there are very serious concerns that arms sales would be halted if there had been violations of international humanitarian law. David Lammy, Labor's foreign policy director, told reporters.

Meanwhile, three former Supreme Court justices joined more than 600 lawyers, legal scholars and retired senior judges in calling on the government to stop arms sales to Israel. He said this could make Britain complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

Providing military support and supplies to Israel could not only implicate Britain in genocide but also constitute a serious breach of international humanitarian law, they wrote in a 17-page letter to Sunak on Wednesday.

Customary international law recognizes the concepts of aiding and abetting internationally wrongful acts.

The attack on a convoy of people working for the aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) killed Australian, British and Polish citizens, as well as Palestinians and dual citizens of the United States and Canada. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike was tragic and unintentional, and the Israeli military promised an independent investigation.

WCK said its staff were traveling in two armored vehicles and another vehicle emblazoned with the charity's logo and had coordinated their movements with the Israeli military.

Several of Israel's key allies also expressed outrage over the deaths and called for an independent investigation into the attack.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu and told him that his country was outraged by the death of Australian worker Jomy Frankcom. Albanese raised the importance of full accountability and transparency and said Netanyahu was committed to a comprehensive investigation.

An investigation by Al Jazeeras Sanad verification agency found that the Israeli attack on the aid convoy was intentional.

WCK founder Jose Andrés told Reuters on Wednesday that Israeli forces systematically targeted his employees, car by car.

Weapons sales are still under review.

On Wednesday, Sunak resisted calls to immediately halt arms sales to Israel. He said he was continuing to review arms exports to North Korea. Sunak told the Sun newspaper that we have maintained a very careful export licensing regime that we adhere to.

There is a set of rules, regulations and procedures that must be followed at all times.

A majority of British people support a ban on arms sales to Israel, according to a poll published by The Guardian. The poll found 56% were in favor of a ban and 17% were opposed.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told parliament in November that defense exports to Israel were relatively small at 42 million pounds ($53 million) in 2022. Military exports to Israel, including explosive devices, assault rifles and military aircraft parts, were about 0.4% of Britain's total global defense sales that year.

During the 2014 Gaza conflict, the British government said it would suspend some arms exports to Israel if hostilities continued. But ultimately no action was taken to limit arms sales.

The British government has sold more than 570 million pounds ($719 million) worth of weapons and military parts to Israel since 2008.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/4/uks-rishi-sunak-faces-growing-pressure-to-stop-arms-sales-to-israel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos