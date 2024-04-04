The American economy is the best in the world; Trump speaks of a “cesspool”. The data is clear





US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on the US economy and his administration's efforts to revive US manufacturing, during his visit to Flex LTD, a factory that makes solar-powered microinverters, in West Columbia , South Carolina, United States, July 6, 2023.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

President Joe Biden is fighting to convince inflation-weary voters that the U.S. economy is healthy.

“America has the best economy in the world,” he told NBC’s “TODAY” show Monday, making an argument that is at the heart of his re-election campaign.

America's economic standing in the world is becoming an early flashpoint on the campaign trail, as former President Donald Trump routinely describes the United States as a trade desert.

“We are a nation whose economy is collapsing into a cesspool of ruin, whose supply chain is broken, whose stores are not stocked, whose deliveries are not arriving,” Trump shouted during a rally in Georgia last month.

But the numbers paint a different picture, one more in line with Biden's narrative of American economic dominance than Trump's apocalyptic warnings.

Inflation has fallen sharply from its 2022 highs, although it has increased slightly in recent months.

“When it comes to inflation, it's too early to tell whether the recent numbers represent more than just an increase,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. gross domestic product grew 2.5% in 2023, far outpacing that of other developed economies, according to a January report from the International Monetary Fund. The IMF projects that the United States will maintain this lead in 2024, although it expects the rate to fall to 2.1%.

“The U.S. economy is leading the way in the global economy. It's driving the global economic train,” Mark Zandi, Moody's chief economist, told CNBC.

Even as interest rates have risen, the job market has remained strong. In March, U.S. private businesses added 184,000 jobs, payroll processing firm ADPreported said Wednesday, well ahead of the Dow Jones' upwardly revised estimate of 155,000 jobs. This is the fastest job growth the U.S. economy has seen since July 2023.

The stock market has also made record gains in recent months and housing values ​​have soared, although they have now started to fall as inventory improves.

Besides continuing high prices that are expected to decline in the coming year, Zandi said the fundamentals of the current U.S. economy are almost ideal: “The economy is perfect. It's hard to argue with that.”

More CNBC coverage on the US economy “Politics and Luck”

The recent outperformance of the US economy is the result of several factors.

“It’s both a question of politics and luck,” said economist Joseph Gagnon of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

In response to the economic earthquake caused by the pandemic, the US government injected approximately $4 trillion in stimulus into the economy to support households and businesses.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, and Reps. Kevin McCarthy, left, and Steny Hoyer, show off the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the House during a press conference at the United States Capitol in Washington, March 27, 2020.

Alex Edelman | AFP | Getty Images

“We have had more fiscal stimulus than any other country and that is part of the reason why the United States has recovered better from the Covid depression than any other country,” he said. said economist Josh Gotbaum, a former White House and Treasury Department official in both countries. Democratic Administrations and currently a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution.

The US stimulus safety net has come at a high cost, leaving the US with a much larger budget deficit than other countries. But it also helped keep the economy afloat, providing a cushion so businesses didn't have to carry out massive layoffs that could have escalated into a recession.

This resilience of the labor market has remained. The unemployment rate has remained below 4% for the past two years, even though the Federal Reserve has sharply raised interest rates.

The position of the US economy on the global stage is also a product of its resilience in the face of geopolitical crises and the unique configuration of the US financial system.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted global energy and food prices, for example, the United States was not affected as much as countries like Europe and Japan , which depend more on Russian imports of energy and food products.

“It’s a matter of luck,” Gagnon said.

The resilience of the U.S. economy also results from its unique debt structures.

Townhouses are under construction on July 19, 2023 in Mundelein, Illinois.

Scott Olson | Getty Images

American households were better protected from global rate spikes thanks to the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, which allowed them to benefit from extremely low mortgage rates from the early days of the pandemic. This 30-year mortgage rate, which is essentially unique to the American financial system, protected households when rates subsequently increased.

“Our banking system bears a lot of interest rate risk, but in the rest of the world they dump it on households and businesses,” Zandi said. “It was really important to go around.”

Not yet “free and clear”

Even though the U.S. economy remains ahead of the rest of the developed world, setbacks are still possible in the recovery.

“I don't think we can conclude that we've landed softly, that we're free and clear,” Zandi said.

For now, the Federal Reserve remains hawkish on interest rates, despite previous indications that the central bank would make three cuts this year.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic now expects just one rate cut this year, probably around the fourth quarter.

“It’s going to be a bumpy road ahead,” Bostic said Wednesday in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

And even though the trajectory of the U.S. economy's recovery remains uncertain, experts remain optimistic.

“We are basically on track, if not above, where we were before the pandemic hit,” said Gagnon, of the Peterson Institute. “So it’s pretty darn good.”

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Josh Gotbaum's name. It was also updated to clarify the Dow Jones' upwardly revised estimate of private sector job growth for March.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/04/biden-us-economy-worlds-best-trump-claims-cesspool-data-is-clear.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos